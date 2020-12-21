5 Tips For Creating The Perfect Backyard Pool Environment – 2020 Guide

Even the thought of having our own backyard pool sounds very tempting. By setting up a pool, you bring a source of comfort and luxury into your daily life.

The pool in the backyard will definitely be the decoration of your home. The arrangement is reflected through the attention you pay not only to the pool – but also to the environment around the pool. The shape of your pool, size, or the decor – you can choose anything.

The Magic Of Having A Swimming Pool

Pools of all kinds entice onlookers like no other element of home design. We assume that love for swimming pools dates back to when we were kids. During a hot, humid summer – nothing is as refreshing as a pool. Although a swimming pool may seem like a luxury, swimming pools serve many functions – and are therefore often worth showing off.

In addition to being a nice place to cool off – a bath with a colorful wall or a water attraction can add much-needed visual interest to your backyard. Depending on the location, the pool can also be a solid investment. On the coast, with hot summers and mild winters, swimming pools can attract customers – so installing the same can help you sell your home faster, for a higher market value.

The design of the pool with all the necessary installations should be done professionally so that the installation as well as the future function of the pool would be flawless. According to smartselfcleaningpools.com.au, poorly performed installations and an unprofessionally installed pool – will create constant problems during use and maintenance. Specialized companies will give a guarantee for their work – and you can be assured that all possible irregularities will be removed in time. Of course, in addition to the installation itself – make sure of an attractive environment. Here are some of our suggestions.

1. Materials You Use For Pool Lining

One of the most attractive materials for lining the inner surface of the pool are mosaic tiles. Depending on the desired water effect, choose a color that will emphasize the same effect. Most often, shades of blue with matte or shimmering effects are chosen – so that the color is perfectly blue and thus reminiscent of the color of the sea.

2. Attractive Lighting

The lighting of the pool and the surrounding area will affect the overall impression. The game of light, shadows, water, and a flash of the selected cladding ceramics – will create special atmospheres and ambiances. Bathing, relaxing on a deck chair, hanging out with a partner or friends will be of better quality with attractive lighting effects. Therefore, pay special attention to the lighting of the pool. The romantic evening atmosphere will be a real treat after all the daily activities.

3. Tiles Around The Pool

Tiles around the pool are always the best solution. Namely, if we walk on the grass and then go to the pool – the water will be polluted by grass, soil, etc. To pave the space around the pool, it is suggested to use tiles of neutral shades – which will highlight the bluish glow of the water in the pool. White and cream color tiles with a rougher stone texture are the most commonly used shades. Also, matte tiles with a non-slip surface in wood texture can be an interesting solution. Tiles that are placed around the pool should be anti-slip and resistant to chemicals and additives from the pool – as well as to temperature changes, rain, snow, and frost.

4. Plants Around The Pool

Privacy, safety, beauty, and practicality – these are some of the reasons why plants should be kept in mind when arranging a pool. Plants around the pool can give us beauty, and in some cases – privacy around the pool. Aesthetically, the plants soften the sharp edges of the pool – and help the pool blend in more naturally with the environment. If you grow plants tall enough, they will form privacy screens around the area. But you must choose plants wisely. Therefore, try to choose plants that are attractive enough – but do not require excessive maintenance. Also, don’t plant large deciduous trees around the pool – as you will have a constant problem with leaves falling into the water making it dirty.

5. Deckchairs And Furniture Around the Pool

The pool comes with additional equipment such as an outdoor shower, deck chairs, umbrellas, or blinds. Sun loungers are required next to all facilities with a swimming pool. It is necessary to provide a sufficient number according to the capacity of the house. You should pay attention to quality – because it is about outdoor furniture. Sun loungers contribute to the aesthetic impression of the beach and pool – and cheap-looking plastic furniture should be avoided. In addition to deck chairs, various relaxation chairs are being placed on the beach area around the pool – which can contribute to the attractiveness and appearance of the entire garden.

The Bottom Line

Outdoor pools have become the standard in exterior design. In an instant, they turn every backyard into an oasis of peace – and provide a refined and attractive look. It is very important to design a pool that will be functional and beautiful. The main factor that will affect the character of the pool is its location. An outdoor pool located in the backyard has both advantages and disadvantages as well as an indoor one – located in the house or right next to it. The biggest drawback of the outdoor pool – is its seasonal character and the possibility of using it only on nice days. Certainly, the space around the pool as well as other elements – visually harmonize with the exterior of the house and the environment. In this way, the outdoor pool will elevate the look of the entire exterior of your home – and will act refreshing during hot summer nights.