Popular Pool Designs and Shapes

Have you decided that the time has finally come for you to get that pool you have been dreaming of? If that is the case, you have to make a slew of decisions from this point on, which will determine the outcome f your dream to reality project. The first decision you have to make requires you to select your new pool’s shape and style.

Swimming pools’ styles and shapes are no longer restricted to the conventional long and rectangular lane type. There are a variety of designs mentioned www.bluehaven.com.au post that you can choose from to get the best of what is available based on what you would like to have.

Let us learn more about the various pool styles and shapes below:

Lap design

Perhaps the most well-known pool design. Lap pools are also rectangular but have narrower widths than classic pools. While their primary use is performing laps, mainly for exercise, they can also be used as a recreational pool in smaller backyards.

So if you are worried about the space, a lap design would be the best option for you. Furthermore, it is not much expensive. Though the range varies, but you will have the option to choose.

Haven design

Haven pools are distinguished by the curved steps, which are built into the left side of the pool. A seated area is also incorporated into one end of the deep end to serve as space where one can enjoy some deep relaxation.

So if you love reading books, you can sit there and enjoy yourself. Or you can simply have a fruit basket to eat and drink while enjoying your sunbath in the pool. The name is as good as the feeling that you will get there.

Roman or Classic

One of the most common pool designs, roman pools, is designed with curves or arches at the end of a rectangular pool. These arches may be on one or both ends. Therefore, this feature becomes the naming basis for roman pools. They can either be roman or double roman pools. Roman pools are also referred to as classic pools as they reference variants of the conventional rectangular pools.

The curved area of Roman pools is equipped with stairs that you can use. Thus, it will have a low depth. If you want, you can extend the stair area so that a person can easily lay down there. This will then act as a sunbathing area.

L shape design

There are two types of L-shaped pools. One resembles and takes the same shape as a regular letter ‘L’, while the other is slightly angled and does not explicitly look like the letter. The latter type is known as a ‘Lazy L’ design.

Irrespective of the type you choose, it will look amazing in your building. This shape is common for courtyards with specific needs. Thus, you take care of the aesthetics while getting both, the courtyard and pool.

Moreover, you can use it as a partition. For instance, if you are getting the L-shape for your home, you can use the smaller one with less depth. Thus, your kids can enjoy it there while you can take a swim in the longer end.

Free Form design

Freeform pools are designed without the use of rigid, straight, geometric shapes. The overall layout of a freeform pool often has several twists and curves. The shape is described as a more organic shape than others.

Furthermore, because of their free form, these pools are space-friendly. You don’t have to put aside a certain piece of land for the pool. But instead, it will take the free space, which is already available. So if you want a design that will blend in with your building structure, free form is best for that.

Moreover, it gives more of an artistic look to your swimming area. The cut will be irregular yet perfect. So if you do a bit more effort, you can actually transform it into an oasis. All you need is to use some decorative stone cuttings or a small waterfall.

Figure 8

As the name implies, these pools are built to resemble the number eight. Two circular shapes make up the ends, with a narrow area built into the middle at the circles’ convergence. In some cases, each ring of a figure-eight pool will differ in size from the other one.

This pool shape is more popular because of the water flow that it offers. Unlike the rectangular ones, you feel free to water flow in figure 8. In a rectangular shape, water hits the walls and creates a strong effect when it refracts backward.

On the other hand, figure 8 offers curved edges that circulate the water waves instead of refracting them. Thus, you can enjoy your swimming at a natural flow rate.

Kidney Shape

This design first appeared in 1948 and was perhaps the first departure from the more traditional rectangular shapes. It is curved and shaped like a kidney and can be a striking design addition to your backyard. Both sides of the pool are rounded and a rounded bend from one side. Thus, it gets its kidney shape.

This design is more popular if you are planning to use some extra features like a waterfall. However, you can improve the overall look of the pool through proper designing. For instance, if you have to use it as a swimming pool, you won’t need the waterfall effect and the size should be longer. But using the added features won’t cause any harm.

And if you want to use it just as a playing activity or your pool is for kids, a smaller size would be better. Furthermore, with the added features like grottos and waterfalls, kids will become more fascinated with it.

To conclude,

As you make your selection, make sure that you take careful consideration of your backyard or space where you intend to install your pool. You must also decide whether you would prefer your pool to stand out or blend in. This way, you can make a well-informed choice for a satisfactory result.