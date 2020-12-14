8 Tips And Tricks For Renovating Your Attic Space – 2020 Guide

If you ask any homeowner, they’ll probably tell you that they use their attic as a place where they store all of the things they don’t need, but that they don’t want to get rid of because they might need it in the future. This includes things such as seasonal sports equipment, Christmas decoration, as well as clothes that they no longer wear.

Nevertheless, if you’re thinking about transforming it into a room or just an area for gaming, you might be wondering – are there some tips that will help me maximize the space that I have? Simply said, there are, and those tips are exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a look:

1. Before Anything Else, Check The Building Regulations

Before you do anything else from this list, your first task should be to examine the local construction regulation and laws. For starters, almost all states require the ceiling to be approximately seven feet from the ground, hence, if you do not have that space, you’ll be required to hire a professional that will raise the roof.

Additionally, most attics are entered via stairs or steps that can be pulled down, but if you’re planning on renovating it, this won’t work. Instead, you’ll be required to install permanent stairs leading to the area. Besides these requirements, the area needs to have one emergency exit like a larger window. By ensuring that you meet the qualifications, you’ll be able to avoid a lot of problems later on.

2. You May Have to Obtain a License

Now, most remodeling projects won’t require you to obtain a permit, but, if you’re planning on making adjustments to the electrical system or if you’ll be modifying the structure of your building such as taking down walls or raising the level of the ceiling, you’ll probably have to obtain a license. Hence, before you begin the process, ask around, and see whether or not you have to obtain a permit.

3. Think About How it Will Be Ventilated And Heated

No matter if you’re planning on renovating the area into a bedroom or game room, you have to ensure that it has heating and proper air-conditioning. According to KPD Construction, a professional builder in North London, you’ll have to hire an expert in order for them to tell you if the entire HVAC system could support an additional area.

If you’re on tight funds or if getting a new system is out of the question, you could always utilize baseboard heating. Additionally, installing rafter vents could assist you in keeping the area cold, even if it is quite warm outside. Keep in mind, everything needs to meet specific requirements, which is why you’ll have to look for an expert.

4. Declutter And Remove Everything

Once you’re finished with the aforementioned steps, you’ll have to get started with your project. For starters, you’ll need to declutter the area. What does this mean? Well, take a look at all the stuff you stored there over the years and determine what you no longer need. Once you do, you could then sell, donate, or throw away certain things.

When you’re done going through the items, you can then start cleaning everything out. This means that you must eliminate all trash, stocked furniture, boxes, and you’ll also have to take off the old insulation since you’ll probably be establishing new units. If the floor cover is in good condition, you can keep it or entirely replace it if you wish to change things up a bit.

5. Check The Installations

Now, it is entirely possible for you to do all the wiring by yourself, however, this is not advisable, especially if you are unsure about your abilities. Hence, it is always best to opt for hiring a professional for the job. By doing so, they’ll check all the electrical and wirework, but more importantly, they’ll be able to tell you whether it meets all the requirements.

Keep in mind, you’ll need to tell the electrician that you hired about all the things you are planning on using and running in the room. Why do you need to do this? Well, if you do, they’ll be able to ensure that they wire everything properly, but more importantly, it will ensure that there aren’t any problems in the future.

6. Subfloor + Insulation

When you take care of the electricity and the heating/cooling system, you could then begin placing the subfloor if you have to. In order to do this, you’ll need to begin by tracing the posts’ core – which is the location where the boards need to sit. Again, if you don’t feel comfortable about doing this by yourself, hiring an expert can help quite a lot.

Choosing batt insulation will make the entire project simpler and it is easy to install, which means that you won’t need to hire an expert to help you with this. Fortunately, there are various how-to guides and tutorial videos online, hence, ensure that you read them before you start working.

7. Paint The Walls And Than Change The Floor

To save some time, you should first paint your walls and then place the new flooring you opted for. By doing this, you’ll save a lot of time, especially since you won’t need to spend a few hours cleaning. Painting the walls is not difficult, however, depending on the flooring option you choose for the room, you might need to hire a professional, especially if you opted for using tiles as the flooring.

8. Add The Furniture

When you go through all the steps mentioned above, you can then start adding furniture to the attic, as well as decorations. Of course, the items you’ll add will entirely depend on what you are planning on using the room for, nonetheless, ensure that you can actually get the furniture through the door and/or window.

Conclusion

Renovating your attic could provide you with another area that you can use as a bedroom, game room, or, perhaps, a personal library. Whatever you choose to transform it into, you’ll be able to make the entire process easier and less stressful if you keep the aforementioned tips in mind.

Hence, now that you know more about all the tasks you need to do before, while, and after you renovate your attic, you should not lose any more time. Instead, go back to the beginning of this article and start with the first tip we mentioned, which is learning if your attic suits all the building regulations and codes.