Robin Roberts Net Worth 2020

Robin Roberts stole the show at the ESPYs on Wednesday night with an emotional speech after winning the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Roberts, the beloved “Good Morning America” anchor who began her career at ESPN, announced that she’s winning her fight with MDS or myelodysplastic syndrome, which she was diagnosed with last year and required a bone marrow transplant. Roberts also survived a bout with breast cancer five years ago. Roberts began her career in 1983 as a sports anchor and reporter for WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She joined ESPN as a sportscaster in February 1990, where she stayed until 2005. She became well known on Sportscenter for her catchphrase, “Go on with your bad self!” Roberts began to work for ABC News, specifically as a featured reporter, for Good Morning America in June 1995. In 2007 Roberts was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. She underwent surgery on August 3, and by January 2008 had completed eight chemotherapy treatments, followed by 6½ weeks of radiation treatment. For many years, Roberts worked at both ESPN and Good Morning America, contributing to both programs. During that time, she served primarily as the news anchor at GMA. In 2005, Roberts was promoted to co-anchor of Good Morning America. In December 2009, Roberts was joined by George Stephanopoulos as co-anchor of GMA after Diane Sawyer left to anchor ABC World News.