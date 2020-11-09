4 Tips For Finding Royalty Free Music For Your Projects – 2020 Guide

Whenever a big project that needs music comes around, the easiest way to do it without paying anything is royalty free music.

Although finding the best tune for your project isn’t a difficult task, it becomes somewhat complicated when you need to use the right and free one.

That’s why we decided to give you our 4 tips of exactly how to find royalty free tunes.

With all that said, let’s begin.

What Is Royalty Free Music?

Before we can get into how to find it, we first have to understand what it is.

Royalty free music, in short, doesn’t require you to pay for it. These tunes come with a free license that allows anyone to use it.

This means that you can use royalty songs for various purposes, but not all of them. With all that said, there might be some subscription-based fees that you have to pay but these depend on the platform where the tune is.

This type of license is very much different than the copyright-free license. In essence, the latter can be used for free so long as you contribute the music to the original author.

Both of these licenses can be used for commercial purposes.

Now, let us tell you all about how to find it.

1. YouTube Audio Library

Not many people know about this, but YouTube is actually a pretty great place to find royalty free music.

All you need to do is simply go onto the YouTube Audio Library and start browsing for tunes you like. Not only that, but there is also a category of sound effects that you might need for this or future project.

The great thing about the YouTube Audio Library is that the library itself is HUGE. There are hundreds of thousands of tunes and sound effects that you can use for your project.

YouTube also gives you the tools to listen to each audio and determine whether it will be any good. Every content creator on YouTube has access to this library. Most importantly, they’re free for every content creator and come in WAV or FLAC format.

Unfortunately, there aren’t that many ways to browse it and you’ll have to listen to each tune one by one to get the right one.

2. YouTube Audio Channels

YouTube isn’t all about a place where you can upload your videos for millions to see. A great thing about finding royalty free music on YouTube is that there are a couple of channels on YouTube that provide the community with royalty free beats.

While the vast majority of these are in the electronic genre, you can find some pretty decent channels that produce quality tunes.

Apart from YouTube’s own channels and others on the platform, there is yet another way to get royalty free beats.

3. Stock Music Platforms

YouTube isn’t the only platform where you can find royalty free music. Hundreds if not thousands of music platforms exist solely to provide the internet community with free tunes.

These solely exist so that people can use free music for their projects. It does depend on the type of project you’re working for.

Some platforms will ask you to purchase a license if your project is used for commercial means. And some platforms ask nothing of you. But the more creators a platform has, then the more chances you will need to pay for a certain license.

This is why the bigger platforms ask for a one-time payment and you can use whichever tune you like.

But, in most cases, you will need royalty-free music for your home movies or similar non-commercial projects. If that’s the case, then you can use any platform such as www.joystock.com and find the best music for your project.

4. Talk With Artists

Not every artist out there sells their music. The majority of newer artists are all about gaining exposure. Exposure, in terms, leads to notoriety and fame. The more people are hearing an author’s work, then the more the author’s name get’s mentioned.

Even if you cannot be bothered to scroll through YouTube’s endless audio library, you can get in touch with artists and ask to use their work.

You will most likely be asked to give them some sort of shout out in the form of credits. This is the bare minimum artists will ask so you can use their work for free.

How to Make Sure That the Song Isn’t Copyrighted?

Whenever searching for royalty free music, there is always that slight thought in the back of our head that thinks the tune isn’t actually free.

However, fear not as we will tell you how to avoid making a costly mistake that could potentially get you into a lot of trouble.

• Always Read the Description

Not a lot of people read descriptions. With that said, not a lot of people know that the description is the best way to know whether or not you can use a song in your project. In this section of a video or perhaps a song link, it will clearly state if you can or can’t use the song.

If they do allow it, then you won’t end up in trouble but you might need to give them some sort of credit.

• Do It the Right Way

We’ve all been in a situation where we know that the song is free but we don’t know how to find it. In that case, we simply download the video and cut the song out of it. But this is the wrong way of going about it.

You will need to find the song and go through the appropriate route to claim it.

• If Posting On YouTube, Don’t Publish the Video Just Yet

YouTube has a sort of a problem with its copyright system. Namely, it’s all over the place. That’s why you shouldn’t post your project just yet even if you use free music. Before uploading the video, put it under “unlisted” and wait a few hours and see whether YouTube sends you an email regarding any copyrighted material.