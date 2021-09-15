5 Tips for Buying a Sex Toy as a Birthday Present

When it comes to buying presents, the options are numerous, depending on how good you know someone and what role they have in your life. It’s not the same buying a gift for a colleague or distant relative and for someone you spend most of your free time with. Now, for work buddies, getting them something they do not expect is always preferable, but there is a certain line that you shouldn’t cross. Luckily, when it is about someone you feel free with and understand their needs and cravings, there are plenty of ways to really get them something they will use and really like.

Living in a world where diversity is highly celebrated comes with many perks, and buying someone a sex toy for their birthed surely is one of them. For so many years, sex was a taboo topic, but luckily things are changing, and today, we can all be free and comfortable talking about and trying new things. That is why sex toys can be a great present, but there are still certain things to consider before actually doing so.

1. Consider whether that is really the best gift for that person

The first thing everyone should consider when making a decision to buy someone a sex toy for their birthday is if that person will like it. We are all different, like different things, and when it comes to our bed, it’s not something that most people love to talk about and share their interests. In most cases, the present that will blow our minds is not a good choice for somebody else simply because we all like different things, and what may work for us doesn’t necessarily mean that it would work for someone else. Because of that, it is necessary to learn more about the likes and dislikes of the person that will receive that gift, so listen carefully about their opinion on sex toys and what they fancy. In that way, you will learn more about the receiver’s preferences, likes, and dislikes, which can be more than helpful in choosing the ideal present.

2. Find out if it is their first sex toy

The adult toy industry is nothing new but, even so, many are still hesitant to get their first toy. Luckily things are changing as people feel much more comfortable talking about their sex life and trying out new things, but even so, it’s always good to be well informed, whether it is their first one or not, before buying them anything. Sex toys are not something that we give to random people with who we are not close enough, and it means that if we are considering buying it to someone, we already know them well. One of the things that we need to find out is if that is their first sex toy because if it is, it can be more challenging to find the best one. Besides that, if the person does not own any of them, you need to think carefully and make sure that it is actually the right gift for them. Maybe they do not own sex toys because they simply do not like them and do not enjoy them. Luckily, there are always some classics you can get them, and who knows, you may actually change their life for the better and broaden their views.

3. Do they have significant other or not

This one can be a game-changer because there are different options if you are buying a sex toy for couples or not. No matter if someone is single or not, there are plenty of toys to choose from, but knowing whether they are intimate with someone can make your choice much easier. Furthermore, it will help you pick the present they will actually use.

4. Find out if they have some favorite

This advice goes for almost every gift, as the more you know some person, the more information you will have about their personal preferences, which will make getting them the best possible gift much easier. There are many different sex toys on the market, and it can be pretty challenging to choose the best one even when we are buying it for ourselves, and it is even harder when we choose it for someone else. The selection and offer of these toys also vary, which is why knowing whether to go with a dildo or a penis pump or something more S&M is of vast importance. If you are buying it for someone who already has some of them, it can be pretty easy to find out if they want to add any of them to their collection. On the other side, if they do not want any new toys, try to find out which one is their favorite, and buy them the same one, because we can never know when it will stop being produced, so it is better to have the one in reserve.

5. Choose the quality product

It is probably something that you all know, but it is always good to mention it, and if you decide to buy a sex toy for someone, it is crucial to choose the quality one. Quality products can last longer, and what is even more important, they are safe for usage, and the person that uses them will not risk their health. Reliable manufacturers use materials that are safe for our bodies, and because of that, it is crucial to find the reliable one and buy the toy directly from them or their distributors to avoid buying a bad copy. Take sex dolls, for example, because even though they are nothing new, depending on the manufacturer, the material they use for these dolls vary, which is why doing some research before any purchase is a must. The best gift is always the one that will not only make someone feel great but the one that will also be long-lasting.