Sheamus WWE Wrestler Net Worth 2020

Today the red haired, pale skinned Irish wrestler Sheamus is worth over $10 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth he was worth an estimated $7 million in 2011. The wrestler’s accent and appearance has made him one of the most recognized characters in the WWE.

Stephen Farley was born in Dublin Ireland in 1978. The 6 foot 4, 35 year old got his professional wrestler start in 2004 at the Irish Whip Wrestling. His image and character portrayal was influenced by the Celtic warriors in the mid century. His first appearance in the WWE came in 2006 during an episode of RAW. That same year after a tryout match he signed a developmental deal with the wrestling league which lead him to move to the United States.

Since winning the 2012 Royal Rumble, Sheamus has spent the vast majority of his time at the top of the card, and, like him or not, he’s performed well there. He’s still one of the WWE’s top five babyfaces, and despite garnering as much hatred as any good guy these days (including some from yours truly), he’s widely considered to be one of the company’s best performers. Sheamus is undoubtedly a great performer, but now is the time to let other great performers get their chances to succeed—some of whom have never really gotten that opportunity.