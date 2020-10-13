Stacy Keibler Net Worth in 2020

The gorgeous, tall beauty who once was known as one of George Clooney’s trophies has moved on into another man’s arms. Although she would be seen as purely an emblem of success for whoever she ends up with, there is more to Stacy than just her looks. Keibler has hustled her way from job to job. Her motivation and looks seem to carry her thus far. Stacy’s net worth is estimated at $4.5 million. But exactly who is she and how did she become a millionaire on her own.

Stacy Keibler started off as a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens. It was her first official job in college. Keibler was born and raised in Maryland. She had an active childhood filled with dance and piano lessons, athletics and study. She excelled in her activities and artistic endeavors as well as academically. In high school she graduated top 30 in her class and was awarded a partial scholarship to college with her 3.7 GPA.

As a side hustle Keibler earned money taking small parts in independent movie roles and television shows. Entertainment was her calling. She further pursued her dreams by entering a dance competition held by WCW. Keibler auditioned to be one of the Nitro Girls. She won the spot with her own dance routine and a $10,000 check. When the WCW was purchased by the WWF in 2000 Keibler was awarded an extended contract. Her position as a ring girl transformed to becoming an actual wrestler in several of the matches. By the end of her 6 years with the Federation she had become “Super Stacy”.

While she appeared on the WWE Stacy was using her communications degree as an editor for Stuff magazine. She appeared on two covers in 2005 and 2006. Other publications began to take notice of the tall beauty. Maxim in 2006 named her #5 on their 100 Hottest Issue. Playboy magazine even offered her nearly $1 million to appear on their cover but she declined. Her acting career also began to take flight after she landed a role on Big Momma’s House 2. Keibler also appeared on the George Lopez Show and had a recurring role on “What About Brian”.

At the height of her career with the WWE Keibler was then approached to be on Dancing With The Stars.

After her stint on DWTS Keibler announced she had no interest in returning to the wrestling. She began dating George Clooney in 2010. Her relationship with Clooney was widely publicized due to his celebrity and her beauty. But Clooney’s relationships seem to be just as popular as his films. In 2013 the couple split. Stacy began dating long time friend Jared Pobre. The couple married in 2014 in Mexico.