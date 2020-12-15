5 Common Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Swimming Pool Equipment – 2020 Guide

Installing a swimming pool in your home will bring you relaxation, it will help you live a more active life, and it will make you and your family happy. It is said that in the United States alone, more than 10 million people have these units in their homes, and more and more are building it every year. When you install your new unit, you know that you need to pay attention to the maintenance and cleaning, but not everyone does that. Some people try to do their best, but they also end up making mistakes and risking the durability and overall quality of the unit. If you want to make sure that your swimming pool, as well as its equipment, are always of the best quality, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the common mistakes that can ruin the equipment, and we will give you some tips on how to avoid them.

1. Not cleaning the walls

Every pool owner knows that they are supposed to clean their units. We tend to remember that, and most of us do it regularly. However, when we clean the swimming pool, we usually just pay attention to the bottom of it, and we clean it properly.

One thing you should never forget about is cleaning the walls as well. Just by maintaining the floor, you won’t make much of a difference if the walls stay dirty. Know that there can be bacteria and algae that stick on the inside of the walls, and they can cause cracks, damages, and peeling of the color. So, when you do the regular maintenance, always clean the walls as well. That way you will prolong the life of your equipment, and you will know that the unit is safe for swimming.

2. Not checking for algae

The next thing we are going to talk about is algae. It is pretty normal for algae to appear in the units, so you should not feel bad if that happens to you. In most cases, even though this issue may be prevented, it can easily be fixed.

However, if you don’t check for algae you risk damaging your equipment in the long run. The algae will stick on pretty much everything in the unit, and in time, they will start damaging it. If you notice that you have this issue, you should act as soon as possible.

The way to get rid of them is to first kill them. You should use the right products that will address this issue, and once you know that they are not alive anymore, you should clean the inside of the pool, check the filters, and then vacuum the whole unit to make sure there are none left.

Note that the algae will get stuck inside the filters if you don’t remove them, and in time they will cause them to stop working. If you use a different type of equipment to clean and maintain the unit, it will get damaged as well.

3. Not paying attention to the pH levels

The pH levels are extremely important if you want to keep your swimming pool in perfect condition. Many people believe that adding too many chemicals is the worst thing you could do, and even though that is true, adding too little is extremely bad as well.

Highly acidic pools are bad for many different reasons, and they will definitely eat away and cause damage to your water pump, filters, heater, and even the vinyl liner. You won’t notice the damage at first and then you will suddenly end up with a unit that is almost impossible to repair without replacing pretty much everything.

According to compasspools.com.au, if you don’t want to pay too much attention to the pH levels, and if you don’t want to spend too much time looking after the little things, you should think about installing self-cleaning technology that will make every process easier.

4. Adding too much chlorine

Almost every homeowner believes that every single issue in the pool will be solved by chlorine. No matter if the water is dirty, if there are algae, or if something seems off, they should just add more choline and things will be magically solved.

This is a huge mistake and you should avoid it at all costs. The best thing you can do is to purchase equipment that will measure the choline levels and that will notify you if the levels are too high or too low. Don’t add more chlorine just because you have a feeling the water is not clean enough, and know that even though it will help you clean the water, it is abrasive and unhealthy when overused.

5. Using the wrong type of products

Now let’s talk about the products that you use for cleaning and maintaining your unit. A lot of people believe that they could get away with making DIY products and that they don’t have to invest in specific items.

Know that even though you may get the unit somewhat clean with the products you make yourself, in the long run, you risk damaging the unit, or not cleaning it correctly. Nowadays there are a lot of different items and products, and you can easily choose the right ones for you. Note that you won’t have to spend a lot of money on products if you use them correctly. In addition to this, you will also make sure that everyone who uses the swimming pool will be safe and protected.

These are some of the most common mistakes that owners do when maintaining their pool. All of these things will damage the equipment you are using, and they will cause a lot of issues. To avoid the issues, you should always use the right type of equipment, measure the pH, alkalinity levels, and chlorine ones. If you are not sure how you’re supposed to maintain the unit and the equipment, you can easily look for experts’ advice and follow their instructions. By doing these small things, you will ensure the durability of the items you own, as well as the unit itself.