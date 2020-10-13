Talia Joy Castellano – Net Worth 2020

Birthdate: August 18th, 1999

Birthplace: Orlando Florida

Occupation: Covergirl spokesperson model

Talia Joy Castellano was a 13 year old teen living with cancer but her strength and bravery kept her living longer than expected. Talia first gained attention from her youtube page where she uploaded videos giving makeup tutorials. The inspiring teen had been discovered by Covergirl cosmetics who gave her a deal signing her to a 1 year contract worth $100,000. But it was tv host Ellen Degeneres who saw the teen’s potential and invited her as a guest on her talk show. Ellen, a covergirl herself, made her an honorary covergirl and invited her to meet with the cosmetics executives and scheduled a photo shoot that turned into a nation campaign.

Talia was featured in magazine ads in Cosmopolitan, teen Vogue and Seventeen. Talia had also used her creativity to launch a clothing line with designer Urbana Chappa. The designer had dealt with breast cancer when she was only 19 years old. All of the proceeds from her clothing line went directly toward her sky-high medical bills. The teen had been open about her battle with cancer and revealed that it had spread to the bone marrow. Talia was first diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2007, and eventually, turned to makeup to help boost her confidence. She lost her battle with leukemia and passed away July 16th 2013.