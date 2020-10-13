Tamar Braxton Net Worth 2020

Tamar has become the most well known of the Braxtons besides her Grammy Award winning sister Toni. Her net worth of $4 million is from her salary on the television series Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. She is also paid from performances and record sales. Born in Severn Maryland, Tamar Braxton was raised in a devout and deeply religious Christian household. Both of her parents Michael and Evelyn Braxton were pastors but at separate churches. Despite their morality based careers Michael and Evelyn had a series of relationship issues including Tamar’s father Michael’s infidelity which lead to the divorce.

One day the youngest sister Tamar was sitting on the toilet and she sang out loud “Somebody give me some toilet paper.” And jokingly the girls joined in singing in harmony. That was when their mom knew they had potential. Right away she made them sing together and formed a group the Braxton family. To foster her children’s talent Toni’s mother began to coach them. Creating a demanding vocal boot camp where a flat note when sharp punishment. If they sang a note wrong their mother slap them. She harassed them with harsh criticism to make sure they were serious about it. The girls sang inside and outside the house constantly from sun up to sun down. Growing up with 4 sisters and being the youngest made Tamar the outspoken attention seeker which is shown on the family’s television series Braxton Family Values.

Tamar later became a solo artist after her sister Toni had a long music career. Tamar met her husband Vince in the industry who was involved with Artist development and management. The couple married in 2008. In 2012 Vincent and Tamar had their own spin off series Tamar & Vince. She also dropped her first solo single in over 5 years Love and War which debuted at number 1 iTunes with digital downloads reaching over 1 million. Her debut album is set to drop in September. On June 6, 2013, Braxton gave birth to their first child, a boy, named Logan Vincent Herbert.