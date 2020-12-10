Tamra Barney Net Worth 2020

53 year old Tamra Barney is a staple on the long running Real Housewives of OC. The series is in it’s 8th season garnering almost 2 million viewers per episode. Tamra’s been with the show since season 3 and her salary is $100,000 per season. She was a real estate agent in Coto de Caza and was successful enough to earn $1 million in commission selling million dollar homes to businessmen and celebrities. Her net worth today is $5 million.

Tamra was married to Simon Robert Barney when she joined the cast but the couple filed for divorce in 2010. The couple had three children together. She was married previously to Darren Vieth who she had her oldest son 27 year old Ryan by. In 2013 Ryan issued a cease and desist order against the Housewives star threatening legal action if the reality star doesn’t stop talking about him. Darren’s legal adviser claims she made several defamatory statements about her while appearing on the show.

She continued her real estate business after her divorce from Simon and invested over 40k in a wine business called Wine by Wives with co-star Vicki Gunvalson. She also opened a gym called C.U.T. Fitness in Rancho Santo Margarita California. She opened it with her now fiance Eddie Judge who she married in June 2013. Her wedding ring weight over 5 carrots valued at $35,000. Judge pledged to pledged to always love and support Barney and her four children, Ryan, Sidney, 14, Spencer, 13, and Sophia, 7. She wore an $8,900 couture gown by Mark Zunino while her 27 year old son walked her down the aisle.