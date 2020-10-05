It’s been an incredible life and career for the 24 year old Taylor Swift. When most people her age are living with their parents and going from job to job Swift’s career has allowed her to buy homes for her parents and friends. She’s done more in the past ten years than most do in a lifetime. Even with her success she is a long ways from slowing down.

Taylor Swift the Country music sensation is not only a music icon but a rich b*tch. The 24 year old releases hit after hit. Countless awards from Grammys to Country Music Awards. In 2011 Taylor made an overwhelming $45 million from album sales alone. This year maybe no different. She released her latest studio album RED. The project features the number 1 single We Are Never Getting Back Together. In the first week sales reached over 1.2 million and became the biggest first week sales since 2002 Britney Spears Oops…I Did It Again. In 2012 Forbes named Taylor is one of the richest female celebrities of 2011. From May 2011 till May 2012 she has earned $57 million.

Swift once again hit the top of that same list at number 6 only under names like Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce. Her earnings were slightly lower but she still made $53 million. In addition to outstanding music sales Taylor has grown outside the relms of music and began a growing marketing career. She launched her first perfume. Wonderstruck and Wonderstruck Enchanted with Elizabeth Arden. In May she launched Taylor a follow up to her original fragrances. She is also a spokes model for Diet Coke and Keds sneakers. Today Forbes estimates her net worth to be $320 million.

Unlike most artist Taylor writes her own music. So her earnings are far greater than other musicians that sell the same amount of records like Rihanna . She also earns a bulk of money from performing. While on the road she grosses over $1 million per night. Her endorsement deals with major brands like CoverGirl have earned her a few extra millions. Most recently she just gained an endorsement deal with Sony.