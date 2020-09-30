5 Richest Country Music Stars in 2020

Country music has gained high popularity over the past few years. There are wide arrays of big names in the industry which have earned a high reputation and have been able to secure themselves financially. With their immense popularity, they have also topped the payroll. Here is a list of the richest country music stars who rule the heart of the people:

1. George Jones

With a net worth of $35 million, he has earned a high reputation for his song, known as He Stopped Loving Her Today. He has gained success in conveying various moods through his music. He had conferred more than one hundred and fifty hits both as solo artists or duets with other artists.

2. Blake Shelton

Born in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake Shelton had a net worth of $60 million. He started singing at the age of twelve years and he learned to play guitar from his uncle. He received the very first award at the age of sixteen.

After completing his graduation at the age of seventeen years, he initiated the singing career. He entered into a contract with the Sony Music in the year of 1997 with the assistance of Bobby Braddock after which he started to release the albums. He gave his first single debut in the year of 2001. After that, he has gained success in releasing a plethora of singles and albums which have topped the music Charts of the Country.

3. Faith Hill

With a net worth of $80 million, Faith Hill contributes to being a reputed name in the arena of country music. She has recorded a plethora of duets with songwriter cum country singer Tim McGraw. He has gained success in selling more than forty million albums throughout the world.

4. Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw happens to be another popular American singer and songwriter with the net worth of $86 million. He is the spouse of Faith Hill, another popular and rich Country singer. He has earned a high reputation as one of the leading male country singers for making the cross over to pop. He has released almost 14 albums throughout this career where ten of them are in the top spot of Top Country Albums chart. He is known to earn a wide array of awards throughout his singing career.

5. Alan Jackson

With the net worth of $97 million, Alan Jackson happens to be a popular songwriter and singer. He has earned a high reputation for the traditional honky tonk, and mainstream country songs. Most of the songs, sung by him are written by him. He is also known to have a long list of the recordings. He has gained success in recording the three major hit albums, in addition to sixteen studio albums, several compilations, two gospel, and two Christmas. He has also sold more than eighty million records in this entire career.

The information on these rich country music artists has been collected from CountryThangDaily.com.