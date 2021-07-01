5 Tips‌ ‌On‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Yourself‌ ‌Young‌ ‌ in 2021

We all want to remain as young as we can. The saying, “age is just a number,” can also apply to you if you follow certain lifestyle tips. Read on to know more about our tips on remaining youthful.

Make Sure Your Brain is Utilized

The brain is technically not a muscle. However, the old adage of “use it or lose it” also applies to your brain as well. Research has been able to show that the more you use your brain in unfamiliar situations, more blood will be able to flow into different parts of the brain. This will create new neural pathways in the brain. There was a study conducted in 2004 where young people were taught how to juggle. After about three months, the researchers were able to see enlargement of the grey matter in the brains of the study participants. This is the part of the brain that is responsible for conducting higher mental functions.

When these same participants of the study stopped their daily juggling, that particular part of the brain that got enlarged, shrunk again. This suggests that in order to keep the brain young, healthy, and agile, we need to be constantly challenging it with new and unfamiliar activities.

Be More Social

There has been a lot of research conducted on this matter by the government. Those studies have found that social isolation is one of the main reasons why people experience cognitive decline in their old age. The researchers have suggested that this may be down to declined usage of communication skills. Researchers have also found that people who belong to groups like church groups or a book club, will do much better healthwise than people who are solitary. Therefore, it is essential that you have a strong social network which you can rely on. If you do not have such a network, then work on establishing one as soon as possible.

Exercise More

A lot of the things that are commonly associated with old people- like gaining fat, losing muscle and having a poor posture- is mostly due to us being inactive and not exercising on a regular basis. This is more or less common sense by now, that being that exercise really helps us in numerous ways.

One of the biggest obstacles that people face when they get into working out is that they set themselves unrealistic goals. So, for example, they will do more than required workouts for a couple of days and then, when they do not see immediate results, they will lose all motivation and give up. This is not the way to go about things. Realize that you will not be able to get that six pack stomach in a few days or even months. If you set yourself up for failure, then don’t be surprised when you do fail. So, set yourself short attainable goals and keep on exercising. It will go a long way in helping you stay young and healthy.

Consume More Oily Fish

Oily fish are some of the best sources of the healthy omega-3 essential fatty acids. This healthy fat really has the ability to protect you from a lot of diseases with one of the main ones being cardiovascular disease. It can also help you fend off diseases like type II diabetes and also rheumatoid arthritis. Another major benefit of consuming adequate amounts of omega-3s is the fact that it really helps the skin stay both hydrated and also elastic. This will mean that you are much less likely to get wrinkles. Also, one other thing that has to be mentioned here is that the benefits of Omega 3s are not limited to just the skin. It can really help people stay sharp mentally as well and prevent cognitive decline.

Consume More Antioxidants

As we go through the process of aging, the number of the harmful free radicals in our bodies also increases. This happens when the body’s ability to produce antioxidants goes down. Foods that are rich in antioxidants can really help in this regard and it can slow down the process of aging in both the body and mind. Some superfoods that a lot of experts recommend are spinach and blueberries. These have the ability to increase the power of antioxidants in the blood by about 25 percent. Therefore, make sure that you consume adequate amounts of these super foods.

Try Light Therapy

This is a form of therapy that has really taken the whole fitness and health industries by storm. There is a very good reason behind this as well. Light therapy or Red Light Therapy or Photobiomodulation, whatever you want to call it, is a form of therapy that actually works and it is also one that is very safe. In fact, the list of benefits that light therapy can give you is too long to be listed entirely in this article.

In short, this is a type of therapy where a person is exposed to bright light that is about 10,000 lux units strong. Light of that strength is easily able to provide the same benefits that natural sunlight can. In fact, some will say that this is even better than the natural sunlight as sunlight has UV rays in it while light therapy devices are able to filter out all the UV rays.

Using Platinum Therapy Lights has a number of benefits if you want to remain healthy and as young as possible. First of all, it is one of the most prescribed treatment methods for a whole host of skin conditions including fine lines and wrinkles. It is also tremendously good for your mental health and it is one of the best cures available for depression at the moment.