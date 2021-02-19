5 Tips (& Tricks) For Using Your Skylight One Card in 2021

In the last couple of years, we can see that many different payment options have emerged. In fact, we can say that the number of these options is now higher than it has ever been. We are not talking about different kinds of credit or debit cards. For example, we can see that cryptocurrencies, PayPal, Payoneer, etc. Surely, we have a lot of different options to choose from, and some of these have quite a lot of users all over the world.

One of the most reliable ones that have emerged in the last decade is Skylight One Card. For those who are not aware of this method of payment, we can say that this is something that can help you to avoid all the annoying dealings with traditional paper checks. Add to that the fact that you don’t have a bank account created, and you will have a perfect alternative to these traditional options. It means that every person in the world, regardless of credit history can open an account and take one of these cards.

After you’ve chosen the payment method, you can be sure that you will enjoy some of its many benefits. The most prominent ones being flexibility, affordability, convenience, universality, etc. Since this is a newly-established concept we can see that not so many people are aware of all its features and benefits. Now, we would like to talk about a couple of tips for using these cards. Without further ado, let’s talk about these.

1. You Can Use Skylight Checks

What separates this method of payment from a lot of similar ones is that you can write a paycheck with it. How can you do that? It can be done by using Skylight Checks. The best thing about it? You can do it every day. For example, you are waiting for a payday. It doesn’t matter where you are, at home, at work, or on vacation, you can use this method to withdraw any amount of cash from the Skylight account you have created.

Furthermore, these checks can be cashed in any US bank branch and you the users will not be required to anything for it. In the new account packet, you will receive two checks. Last but not least, it needs to be said that you can ask for more additional checks just by calling the customer service on the number presented on your card.

2. Your Money is Safe

When you have cash in your hands and you lose it, you don’t have that money anymore. In case your Skylight one card is lost, you will be able to prevent any kind of misuse by reporting the fact that your card is lost. Whatever’s the situation, you can cancel the card and the money you have on your account will stay safe.

At the same time, you will be able to ask for a replacement card. What’s more, the first card per year will be completely free. We can see that this way of protection is pretty different from some other ones. Therefore, it needs to be said that this is one of the safest ones, without a doubt.

3. Spend Tracking

Not only that we are talking about a pretty good method of payment, but we are also looking at a pretty good way of tracking and managing your money. Whatever’s the thing you are looking at, you can always make a contact with a 24/7 service. Thankfully, contacting this service is completely free. At the same time, when you create your own account on the official website, you will have the opportunity to take a look at all the features of the card.

For example, checking the balance, take a look at the statements or print them, and review the transactions. Furthermore, a user can sign up for a feature called Anytime Alerts. It means that the user will receive notifications about all the changes that occur on that account, free of charge, of course. Plus, there are two options, inbox, email, or a call. Surely, this is one of the highlights of this method of payment.

4. Buying Without Revealing Personal Data

We can see that Skylight One cards are similar to the credit and debit cards we are used to. However, it needs to be said that they are not the same. For example, it needs to be said that there’s no owner’s name on it. But that doesn’t mean that a user cannot make any purchases. Even though we are talking about temporary cards, it is possible to buy or pay for anything you want.

There are absolutely no limits in terms of stores or shops you can buy at. When will you have your name on a card? Well, it requires the user to enroll in the program. After that happens, you will receive a notification about when you can expect to receive a Skylight One card in your mail. Surely, we can see that this is widely different from any kind of cards we’ve had the opportunity to experience.

5. You Can Always Look for Help

Skylight has established itself as a company that offers its users high-quality customer service. These agents are available to their users throughout the year. Also, you can expect to reach them during weekends. Furthermore, you can see that in some cases, you can look for a bilingual service. Reaching them is not hard, you just need to call the number you can find on the back-end of the card.

The Bottom Line

We can see that Skylight has managed to become one of the best solutions for people who are either too young to have a credit card of their own, or they are not eligible due to bad credit history. Thankfully, this is a solution for a lot of problems that people without a card can stumble across.

Here, we’ve provided you with the top 5 tips you can use to make the most out of using Skylight One. We hope you will find them useful. If you would like to learn more about its activation process, be sure to take a look at https://dressthat.com/www-skylightpaycard-com-get-started-with-skylight-one-card-activation/