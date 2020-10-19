What is Mimi Faust Net Worth in 2020

Mimi Faust was born Oluremi James January 1, 1970 in Newport News Virginia. She was raised by her single mother who’s middle name was Eva. Mimi named her first and only child after her. It was until Oluremi was a teenager that she found out who her biological father was. It was then that she changed her last name to Faust.

Viewers of Love and Hip Hop have seen the struggles she’s faced with her relationship with her baby daddy Stevie J. But it pails in comparison to what she went through growing up. In an episode of the hit reality show Faust went through counseling where she revealed the truth about her upbringing. Fans were surprised to find out her mother was part of the Church of Scientology. And she chose her religion over her child, which left Mimi feeling abandoned.

The Church of Scientology has been the center of celebrity news for years. As many stories of cultism were publicly shared by the church’s former celebrity followers. One of the most notable was the story of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. The couple divorced because as Holme’s claims the church wanted Cruise to abandon his daughter. To Mimi Faust this scenario was all to familiar.

In the 1990’s Mimi was roommates with former Real housewives of Atlanta cast member Claudia Jordan. The two lived in Los Angeles while they were trying to get their entertainment careers started. They were even almost arrested together once. They still remain besties. She also met her current cast member Karlie Redd. The two’s relationship continued for over 17 years.

While in LA Mimi Faust would began dating, then music producer Stevie J. Stevie Jordan was working under a big contract for Bad Boy Records. He was their main producer helping Diddy mold the Hip Hop industry. Jordan had work with Mariah Carey on her number 1 single “Honey” which featured Mase and Diddy. He also executive produced albums by Faith Evans, 112 and Total. At the time he was riding high and Mimi, a hard working woman, had met her match. But despite his success in the music industry Jordan fell on hard times financially. He went bankrupt and it was Mimi who helped the music producer get his career back on track. She was responsible for buying his studio time and funding music and stage equipment for his music showcases.

Today Mimi Faust continues to stand tall going from an entrepreneur, owning her own cleaning company to earning $1,000,000 per season of one of the highest rated reality shows on television. Her net worth is $5 million. That should take care of Eva’s college tuition.

