Who is Nina Parker?

How Much Nina Parker aka Mz Gossip Girl Gets Paid for LHH Reunions?

Birthplace: Sacramento, California

Birthday: October 22, 1979

Nina Parker Net Worth 2019: $1 million

Seven seasons in Love and Hip Hop and it doesn’t look like the franchise is slowing down a bit. Ratings are still through the roof making the series the highest rated show on Mondays. So being the host of the reunion has to be a high paying gig right? Well Nina Parker is doing just fine for one day of filming. Parker signed a deal with VH1 for $500,000 a year. Not only does that over the reunion show gigs but she also does media coverage and handles VH1’s blog site.

Nina Parker has taken over Mona Scott Young’s spot of hosting the reunion show for the entire franchise. With her background in journalism Nina knows just what questions to ask the cast. She worked for several years as a producer for TMZ. It was one of her first jobs right out of college she says. She made an easy transition to E! where she co-hosted “Hello Ross” a late night talk show. Parker stayed under the NBA umbrella and hosted ‘The Insider’. Along with her 6 figure salary for VH1 she does guest spots on Wendy Williams discussing urban celebrity drama and relationships.

The 38 year old is still just at the tip of her career. And her current contract with VH1 is up after the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood reunion in 2017 and she might be up for a big pay raise. With the franchise expanding to Miami and Houston Parker could be in for nearly $1 million per year.