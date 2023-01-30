Why Must One Choose Porcelain Dinnerware?

Choosing dinnerware is about more than just getting plates and bowls for your meals. One’s dinnerware sets play a substantial role in reflecting their style, setting up the theme for the dining, and ultimately enhancing the dining experience.

Various dinnerware materials are available in the market, like stoneware, bone china, earthenware, melamine, ceramic, and many more. However, over many years, porcelain is still the best dinnerware material due to its exceptional characteristics. These characteristics include sturdiness, durability, extraordinary designs and patterns, elegant appearance, etc.

A top-notch porcelain dinnerware manufacturer ensures that their customers have the best-quality porcelain material to last for years and be utilized for various purposes. This article will take you on a quick tour of what porcelain is and how it is the best material for dinnerware sets.

What Is Porcelain?

Porcelain is one of the members of the ceramic family. It is a type of clay used for various purposes like manufacturing dinnerware sets, decorative items, laboratory equipment, electrical insulators, etc. The distinctive quality of porcelain is that it is a non-porous, translucent, and sturdy material.

Porcelain is majorly made using a type of clay known as kaolin. Its other constituent elements are feldspar, quartz, ball clay, glass, and sometimes bone ash. The constituent elements are mixed to form clay. Once the clay has been successfully formed, it is heard at immensely high temperatures ranging from 1200 to 1400 celsius.

The versatility of porcelain material is unmeasurable. Due to its elegant and sophisticated look, it is one of the ideal options for formal dining. Additionally, its remarkable durability makes it an excellent option for everyday use.

How Is Porcelain Better Than Other Materials?

Porcelain material was first discovered in China. Since its discovery, it has been 2000 years that the material has been in extensive use. There are majorly three types of porcelain- true (hard-paste), artificial (soft-paste), and bone china.

Every porcelain material has exceptional qualities like lightweight, chemical-resistant, sturdiness, and many more. Check out the various insightful reasons that make porcelain the best material for dinnerware.

It Is A Strong And Everlasting Material

One of the most significant aspects of porcelain is that it is a durable and long-lasting material. Owing to the strenuous heating process that the material undergoes, it is one of the most potent materials with high mechanical strength and commendable tensile strength.

Unlike low-quality materials, porcelain is guaranteed to withstand extreme conditions. It is not prone to breaking in case of accidental falls. It is an immensely dense material, making it resistant to scratches, cracks, chipping, and everyday wear and tear.

It Is A Low-Maintenance Material

It might be difficult to remove stubborn stains from the utensils, especially if the meal is sticky and oily. However, porcelain material can be used to manage the difficult chore of cleaning stains from plates.

Porcelain is most notable for its slick, non-stick, glass-like smoothness. Such a texture makes cleaning simple and requires no fuss or strain. Porcelain’s ability to have this property is helped by the clay used in its production. An essential soap or detergent can remove food scraps, spots, or grease.

Such a material also helps to significantly reduce the time and effort required to wash dishes, which makes the entire operation less taxing.

It Is Extremely Lightweight In Nature

As previously mentioned, this ceramic material is manufactured under high temperatures and pressure, giving it a glass-like smoothness, fineness, and lightness. It is highly essential to take into account the dinnerware set’s weight while purchasing it. One must ensure the items they select are sufficiently strong to endure breaking following the first fall while remaining lightweight.

If the dishes and cups are too heavy, it will be difficult to lift them sometimes while eating, which will make for an unpleasant dining experience. Another negative is that heavier crockery is more challenging to clean.

Even with extreme caution, one may need assistance to grip the plates or bowls and consequently spill things. Contrary to popular belief, lightweight porcelain tableware must be used since it is reliable, robust, and valuable.

It Is A Chemically Resistant Material

The possible health hazards of plastics and throwaway crockery are probably known to most individuals. Toxic substances found in plastic plates over time may dangerously affect human bodies. These hazardous substances are present in the silicone food storage vessels you use to prepare meals for your family. On the other hand, porcelain material is chemical-free because the materials used to produce it are known to be non-toxic.

Dinnerware made of porcelain can tolerate a variety of substances, including salts, carbon dioxide, acids, and alkalis. Additionally, it doesn’t rust or degrade quickly. Such a character suggests that ceramic items have some benefit over those made of aluminum, iron, and copper.

Things To Consider Before Choosing Porcelain Dinnerware

Here are a few factors one must remember while choosing porcelain dinnerware sets.

The Distinctive Design & Style

Tableware made of porcelain comes in various colors and product styles.

Spoons, knives, forks, glasses, sake flasks, bowls, soup pots, cups, and numerous more items are on the table. One has an open doorway to present intriguing gifts for visitors, relatives, or pals with such a vast assortment.

Porcelain is available in minimalistic, simple designs and fancy, colorful designs. Hence, one must carefully evaluate their needs. One must decide if they need the dinnerware for parties, get-togethers, birthdays, formal occasions, supper with clients, etc.

The Thickness Of Crockery Items

The dishes in a porcelain tableware set are crucial. However, a tableware set with thick bottoms on the bowls, plates, cups, mugs, etc., is a popular trend that residents are looking for these days.

The heavy and thick bottom lining makes grasping the pottery in your hand simpler. At the same time, you eat your favorite hot soup for supper, even if tall and wide bowls are available to enable optimal food layering.

Conclusion

Porcelain is undoubtedly one of the best choices for dinnerware materials. If one wants to inculcate a sense of finesse and elegance in their dining experience, then porcelain ceramic is an excellent option. Additionally, the material is a safe and effective option for every purpose, including residential, commercial, and health use. With the help of the above-mentioned factors, one can quickly decide if porcelain is the optimal choice for them.