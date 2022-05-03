Would Bioclear Veneers Work To Restore My Smile?

Most people don’t have perfect teeth from birth, and even if you do, they’re likely to wear down and discolor over time.

If you’re no longer confident every time you flash your pearly whites, there’s a solution worth considering if you want to stay presentable with well-aligned, white teeth every time you smile.

Cosmetic dentistry will continue to improve, and one of the latest innovations is Bioclear veneers. It's a relatively new approach to leveling up your declining teeth to a whole new level. The procedure stands out because it's the least intrusive, inexpensive, and can produce results that look like natural teeth.

If you’re unsure if the latest aesthetic technique will restore or improve your teeth, here are a few considerations to ponder.

A Close Look At Bioclear Veneers

As an innovative cosmetic procedure, Bioclear conceals flaws or irregularities in the teeth to maintain or improve their appearance.

The dentist utilizes thin composite resin shells to cover the exterior layer of the tooth throughout the procedure, especially those with issues. Depending on the severity of your problems, your dentist can use a wide array of shells that flawlessly suit your teeth, and some even offer customized shells that fit your teeth perfectly. As the resin solidifies, the dentist will perform polishing until it sets in place.

The outcome is well-aligned, sparkling white teeth that you can be proud of. An additional advantage is that you can go through the procedure in one appointment.

Reasons To Undergo The Procedure

The main purpose of this innovative aesthetic procedure is to fix a variety of cosmetic flaws such as uneven tooth alignment, damage such as chips or cracks, and significant discoloration, to name a few.

Since it’s a cosmetic procedure, your oral health should be in optimum shape. It’s likely you need to undergo treatment first if you have any form of gum condition or cavities. In some circumstances, a restorative procedure such as a dental crown might be a prerequisite if a tooth shows significant deterioration or damage.

What Makes Bioclear Stand Out From Other Alternative Procedures?

Among the different cosmetic procedures available today, Bioclear has similarities with the traditional veneers and dental bonding but has notable advantages that contribute to its popularity.

Traditional veneers in porcelain have been the choice for many, mainly due to the material’s durability, but years of steady deterioration can make them susceptible to chipping. Once damage occurs, replacement is the only course of action, and it can be quite expensive.

Dental bonding involves the placement of layer over layer of composite and shaping them to conform to the natural structure of a tooth. It leaves gaps that allow debris and bacteria to build up over time.

Bioclear veneers are capable of masking different issues or flaws. It’s a suitable alternative to the conventional type since a dental professional can easily replace them if wear or damage occurs. Unlike dental bonding that leaves behind perforations, the outcome will not include unwanted spaces.

Its cost-effectiveness and minimally invasive nature make Bioclear stand out from the other cosmetic procedures. If you want a convenient way to level up your self-esteem and confidence, it’s an option worth considering.

Ensures A Pleasing Smile

A well-aligned and stunning set of pearly whites is a confidence-boosting element. Getting Bioclear is the solution if your self-esteem is dwindling due to stained teeth.

The veneers work best in masking subtle stains. However, cases involving significant discoloration might require a different approach. In such scenarios, a teeth whitening procedure might be a prerequisite to ensure the best results.

How Long Does Bioclear Last?

If you’re consistent in keeping optimum oral health and keeping your regular dental appointments, Bioclear can last for years, usually 10 or more. However, for those who tend to neglect their teeth, the lifespan of their veneers may be significantly reduced.

Can I Get Bioclear Veneers?

Not everyone can readily undergo the procedure. A consultation with a reputable dental professional is the initial step, so you’ll know if the latest aesthetic solution will work best in dealing with your concerns.

Having a healthy mouth will be crucial in determining whether or not you’re fit for the latest veneers. It’s also the appropriate choice for certain flaws that you find bothersome or not aesthetically appealing, such as chips, stains, cracks, and unevenness.

Before setting a date for your procedure, your dentist will discuss the potential factors influencing the treatment, such as how you care for your teeth and your lifestyle. The dental professional would also want to know the reason why you want to undergo the cosmetic procedure and how you envision the results to be.

Average Cost For The Procedure

Be prepared to make a significant financial investment to achieve a flawless and pleasing smile. Similar to the preferred aesthetic procedures available, such as rhinoplasty or Botox, consider the improvement of your teeth as an investment if it’s one of your self-improvement goals. Even with a comprehensive dental insurance plan, aesthetic or cosmetic procedures aren’t usually part of the coverage, so you have no other choice but to pay directly with your personal funds.

Luckily, even if you’ll be paying out of pocket, Bioclear comes at a more reasonable price range than its alternatives, such as porcelain veneers, which can fetch a high price. If you’ve made up your mind about fixing your teeth, you’ll have an idea of the cost after your initial appointment.

Final Thoughts

A perfect set of pearly whites is undoubtedly a special asset you can be proud of. However, over time, they’ll start to discolor and wear down. Once this becomes noticeable, you might want to undergo an aesthetic dental procedure to bring back a wonderful smile. Bioclear veneers may be the ideal choice to level up your smile, now that you know what the Bioclear system has to offer and how it differs from other procedures.