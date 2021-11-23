Does Your Business Need a Call Answering Service

In business, first impressions are critical. It is much easier for people to contact your business when you have a phone answering service, which may make the difference between gaining new clients and losing them to a competitor. It also allows you to devote more time to other aspects of your business while still ensuring that no potential customers are neglected.

Here are some of the reasons why you should consider using a telephone answering service for your company.

1. Don’t miss a sales call

Your company’s lifeblood is sales calls. What good is it to spend money on marketing or any other area of your company if you don’t make yourself available to your customers? Even though many businesses and transactions are now done online, many individuals still prefer to utilise the phone. As in recent research, customers would rather talk with a real person before placing an order. Even if you just make one sale each month, your telephone answering service may be able to pay for itself.

Calls are automatically routed to a phone answering service, which can take a message. Likewise, if no one is available in the office, the telephone answering service will transfer calls to critical members’ cell phones, which they may filter or answer if desired.

2. No need for a Receptionist

Hiring a receptionist may be costly for some companies, and you probably don’t receive enough incoming calls to warrant employing someone to handle them full-time. Even if you enlist your current staff members to accept calls, it will divert them from their other responsibilities, resulting in a financial loss.

When compared to processing your calls in-house, telephone answering services save you a lot of money. Not only will you save paying a wage, but you will also eliminate the expenditures of having someone in the office. Furthermore, many companies operate remotely, and telephone answering services are an excellent method to organise and manage a distributed workforce.

3. Take orders during out of office hours

Unlike a genuine receptionist, a telephone answering service may be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This implies that your company has a live person answering the phones even when the office is closed, ready to answer questions and give any other kind of customer care.

4. Free up your team time to work on other things

Dealing with the influx of incoming calls, even during business hours, maybe time-consuming and irritating. It’s pointless to hire talented people to help you develop and expand your company when they answer the phone all day.

A telephone answering service also filters and passes calls, allowing you to screen calls during busy moments or when you need to concentrate on your job without interruptions. For example, you can tell if the call is from an important customer or someone attempting to sell you a photocopier without picking up the phone. Many of the day-to-day inquiries may be handled by a phone answering service, leaving you and your staff to focus on building your company.

5. Personal assistant

Many telephone answering services may also perform other functions, such as switching to route calls to the right individuals. Even better, some virtual receptionists can be taught to utilise your calendar and diary software, allowing them to book, cancel, and reschedule appointments on your behalf.

This is a fantastic approach to reducing time-consuming administrative tasks.

6. Services are customized to suit business needs

Call answering services usually provide you with a variety of alternatives to select from, so you can choose the service that’s perfect for your company. A service will take your messages and filter out unsolicited calls at the most basic level. If you want to go above and beyond for your customers, you may provide the receptionists custom scripts and briefings, product descriptions, and FAQs, which you can change as needed.

This implies that when your clients phone you, they will be welcomed by a knowledgeable, kind, and pleasant representative who will make them feel like they are a part of your real firm. Reputable suppliers can tailor their services to you and your company’s specific requirements. You may provide them with service briefings, product descriptions, and information about your employees, allowing them to address many simple inquiries without disturbing you in the office.

7. Makes your company look bigger than it is

A virtual assistant gives your company credibility and the appearance of scale. In addition, because many services let you submit bespoke scripts to your virtual receptionist, you may keep any brand voice and personality that you’ve established online or elsewhere.

8. Save money by paying for only what you use aka pay as you go

Your messages are fully tracked and securely preserved with most telephone answering services, so you’ll never lose or accidentally delete a critical message again. Even better, many services provide you with access to a library of your communications from anywhere, which is a valuable resource for engaging with prospective consumers or pitching new business. It also aids in the coordination of all of your team’s operations. Everyone is kept in the loop through a message service, and there are no communication blunders.

9. Free trails are often available

Many companies offer a free trial if you’re not sure whether you need a telephone answering service or want to see how beneficial it will be for your business. A free trial allows you to determine whether or not a virtual receptionist will benefit your company.

It’s a good idea to make a few “secret shopper” calls yourself during this test period to ensure that the service is adequate. Call with a few messages or a query to see how the receptionists handle your inquiry.

10. Can have a 0800 when using a mobile phone

This is particularly important for companies that need to provide free support and assistance to their customers. Furthermore, having simply a cell phone number on your website is a dead giveaway that your company is a one-person show.

