Birthday: August 15, 1979

Birthplace: Salt Lake Valley, Utah

Birth name: Cassandra Lynn Hensley

34 year old former Playmate Cassandra Lynn Hensley was found dead in her friend’s bathtub. It was originally announced by authorities that her death was the result of an overdose. Her friend was the person who contacted authorities to send EMT’s to the scene. Sadly Hensley was not able to be revived. Hensley’s death is still under investigation. The blonde beauty was living with her friend at the time of her death.

Cassandra Lynn Hensley was born August 15th, 1979 in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. She was raised Mormon in a middle class household. Cassandra was a wild flower in school. She considered herself a free spirit and ran in different clicks in high school. She constantly found herself in trouble experimenting with gateway drugs like marijuana and under aged drinking. Her outlandish behavior lead to the teen being suspended from several schools. Her parents ailing relationship may have played a role in her rebellious behavior. Her mother and father were separated when she was 11 and her mother raised Cassandra on her own with little communication with her father.

Like most girls who grow tired of their normal and quant existence Hensley had aspirations to be a model. With a small savings and little support from her parents she moved to Los Angeles. In 1997 the then 18 year old was hit with a shocking wake of reality. The competition she faced with some of the most beautiful women in the world all attending the same casting calls left her almost discouraged. Her height at only 5 foot 6 played an even bigger role in the lack of interest she got from modeling agencies.

Cassandra also needed to support herself while she patiently waited for her modeling career to take off. She worked as a waitress for 2 years. Hensley also felt she was lacking the bust size to land any modeling gigs so of course she made a down payment to get breast implants hoping it would boost her chances. After landing small modeling gigs in 2006 she got the opportunity of a lifetime as Playboy magazine’s playmate of the month. It was a turning point in her career. Unfortunately in the world of modeling, especially at the Playboy mansion there are always more beautiful and younger women waiting to take you spot.

After her short career with Playboy magazine she continued modeling doing print, car shows, commercials, ads and men’s magazine spreads.