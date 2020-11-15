Beyonce’s father married former model Gena Charmaine Avery on Sunday, June 30 in Houston, Tex., he confirms to Us Weekly. 67, was engaged to 48-year-old Avery, currently a realtor, for a year and a half. In a statement to Us, Knowles said that daughters, Beyonce, 37, and Solange, 32, did not attend the wedding. “Unfortunately, Beyonce and Solange had previous engagements which made it impossible for them to attend,” he explained.

Knowles, head of Music World Entertainment, stopped managing his daughter’s career in March 2011. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Jay-Z’s wife, said there was no hard feelings based on her decision.

Mathew Knowles was the manager of Destiny’s Child and has worked as either a producer or an executive producer on many of the group’s projects. Under Music World Artist Management, Destiny’s Child became a global phenomenon records and collecting nearly 200 awards, including GRAMMY Awards, World Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Awards (United States, Europe, and Asia), Billboard Awards, BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and countless others.

Knowles was married to stylist and House of Dereon owner Tina Knowles in 1980. Together, they had two daughters, R&B singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and two grandchildren, Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. and Blue Ivy Carter. On November 11, 2009, Tina Knowles filed for divorce after several reports about Mathew’s affair with actress Alexsandra Wright had surfaced. The reports went as far as claiming that Wright was pregnant with Knowles’ child. After Wright’s son Nixon was born, she requested a paternity test from Knowles, who had admitted to having an affair with her. The paternity test was positive and Knowles was ordered to pay child support to Nixon and Wright. Mathew and Tina Knowles’ divorce was final as of December 2011 ending their 31-year marriage.