Quick Guide to CBD for Pets in 2021

Many people have experienced a wide variety of benefits from using and consuming CBD products. Given that CBD is a natural ingredient, it stands to reason that it can be safe and possibly even beneficial for your pets. Before you jump into a decision, read on to learn as much as possible about CBD for pets; it may just help you to decide what products are right for you.

What Is CBD?

When you're thinking about giving your pets anything new, it's essential to do your research. Knowing all the facts will give you peace of mind when you make your decision.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an active ingredient in cannabis and derived from the hemp plant. It makes up approximately 40% of the plant’s extract. While not federally approved for offering relief from a variety of health conditions, many people praise this compound for the benefits it provides. CBD is available in a variety of products like tinctures, oils, lotions, gummies, and even pet products.

How Does CBD Help Pets?

Research into the potential benefits of CBD for both pets and humans is still in its infancy. However, the research in the public arena paints a promising picture for pet owners. In fact, there is so much excitement around its possible benefits that it’s all over the news and social media. Owners who use CBD products for their pets may notice benefits, such as:

Pain relief

Seizure, spasm, and tick control

Reduced inflammation

Reduction in stress and anxiety

Relief from nausea and vomiting

Appetite stimulation

Overall health and well-being

Given the complexities of animal illnesses, it’s always worth talking to your local veterinarian before trying alternative medications or altering your pet’s diet to include CBD.

Best CBD Dosages for Pets

Finding the right CBD dosage for your pets may be a process of trial and error, depending on their ailment, breed, weight, and other factors. However, as a general rule, 1-5mg per 10 pounds of body weight may be an appropriate starting point for animals like cats, dogs, and horses.

It’s recommended that you begin with a low dose and increase the dosage based on the effects you notice after 30 to 60 minutes.

Best Types of CBD Products for Pets

While we have an excellent range of CBD products at our disposal such as gummies, oil, tinctures, and lotions, so do our pets. There are an abundance of products to suit a variety of animals. The type you choose can depend on what will be more convenient for you and the most desirable for your companion.

Soft, chewable pet treats may be the most palatable, but you can also purchase pet shampoo with CBD, oil, tinctures, freeze-dried food, butter, spray, pet biscuits, and more. Ensure you shop with a reputable CBD product seller who emphasizes quality control and third-party testing.

How to Purchase CBD for Pets

Just as you would do your homework when buying CBD products for you, it’s crucial to do the same for your pets. Not all CBD products are made equally, and choosing one based on price doesn’t mean it will be the best or worst. Below are some of the things to consider before selecting the best CBD product for your pet’s needs.

1. Organic

While some CBD products are labeled as natural, others carry the ‘organic’ seal. This means that the cannabidiol present in the product has been farmed organically, without the use of synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, or pesticides.

2. Non-GMO

GMO stands for genetically modified organisms. If your preferred CBD product is labeled as being ‘non-GMO,’ it means it has been farmed naturally. Natural products can offer pet owners much-needed peace of mind that they are getting what nature provides us and not much else.

3. Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing can offer a purchaser a great deal of confidence in a product. These simple words can indicate that the product passed safety and quality tests by a neutral party outside of the CBD company.

4. Analysis

CBD products for pets should not contain THC, as it’s illegal to give animals psychoactive substances in the United States. Therefore, each product should come with an analysis to prove this. Look out for keywords like “Hemp Extract CBD” or “THC Free” on the labeling.

Commonly Asked Questions About CBD for Pets

Given that CBD products for animals are relatively new, not everyone is entirely confident to try them without asking the tough questions. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions and their answers below.

Can Pets Have CBD With Other Medication?

There is always a chance that CBD may react with other medications or reduce their effectiveness. If your pets are taking supplements or prescribed medications, consult your local vet clinic for advice before adding CBD to their diet.

Can You Give Human CBD Products to Pets?

Even though the same high-quality CBD is used in pet products and human products, it’s always best to use the products specifically made for animals. They have pet-safe ingredients and have been manufactured with your pet’s needs in mind.

Will CBD Make My Pet Feel High?

The psychoactive component in cannabis, THC, is not present in most CBD products. Therefore, your pets will not feel high when consuming any products like CBD dog biscuits, oils, and treats.

Would a Veterinarian Recommend CBD for Pets?

Hemp containing less than 0.3% THC is legal in the United States. However, some veterinarians are still hesitant to recommend it to pet owners to combat various issues due to how new it is to the animal world. That’s not to say your local vet will be against the idea, but not all vets are on board yet.

Whether you’re curious about the effects CBD products could have on your pets, or you’re trying to target a specific ailment or illness, it may be worth looking at the available options. Consult a vet before trying any new pet foods or CBD products.