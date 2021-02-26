Driving Under the Influence: Can You Beat This Charge?

A DUI is one of the scariest legal charges you can face. Yet, it is also a rather common one. A surprising number of people face driving under the influence records. While it may seem so common the penalties of DUI can be serious. The feeling of confusion and overwhelming are normal for anyone with DUI charges. But there is always a solution to this legal matter. You don’t need to panic but aware of the fact that you can hire the services of a lawyer.

So, if this is an issue that you are contending with, is it possible that you can get out of this legal problem? Well, if you do find yourself in this predicament, there could be some things that you can try. We will be talking about them here. Just know that the DUI charge is complex and technical, but it can be solved.

Know Your Rights

Wondering how to get rid of DUI charges? Well, it is always a good idea to know your rights in such a situation. This can prevent you from unwittingly over-complying with the police. Even better, it can ensure that you won’t be tricked in the process.

Therefore, it is always a good idea to do a little research on the topic. Keep in mind, laws can differ from one place to another. So, it is important for you to know what the legalities in your state are. This will let you know which requests you should or shouldn’t comply with.

Many people get confused and they panic. The most common question that comes into mind is that Am I going to lose my driver’s license? And then if I wanted to get through it, how much is this case going to cost me? But don’t do anything at that time. Instead, keep your nerves calm.

Get Yourself a Good Lawyer

Drinking under the influence charge is a various serious matter that often carries jail time. At the very least, you can guarantee that it will remain on your record for up to 10 years. This can cause issues when looking for employment, trying to rent or buy houses, and more.

Thus, you should always make an effort to hire Jeff Mass, best criminal lawyer in Toronto or in the region that you reside in. This can make all the difference when your case needs to be taken to court. Hire an attorney you know or ask the police to get you one if you can’t afford one. A good attorney can poke holes and employ loopholes to increase the chances of your case being thrown out completely. Their main job is to convince the judge that the arrest was invalid. And more than often lawyers come up with perfectly good explanations and get their clients out with a minimum penalty.

Keep a Level Head

People can get rather emotional when faced with a DUI. In turn, this can cause them to behave erratically or even get violent. However, you should always keep a calm head and don’t resist any police action, even if it means getting arrested.

Instead, take this time to make a note of everything that it is going. Focus on the events preceding you being stopped as well as the police officer’s requests and behavior towards you. All of this information can come in handy later on. Thus, you should always try being calm during any arrest. Keep in mind that this already happened and now you need to focus on the solution.

Comply With Your Lawyer

You will be surprised to learn that how many people will ignore the instructions of their attorney. This could be because they are scared or feeling pressure from the police. Either way, it is important to always pay attention to what your attorney is saying to you.

At the end of the day, they are the only ones who have your best interests at heart. Thus, they are only going to give you advice that will help your situation. It will pay off for you to listen to them.

Best Offence Is a Good Defense

Although every lawyer has a different approach yo handling DUI cases. Expert says that try to have an offensive strategy in the play because the best offense is a good defense. The thing is DUI can damage the reputation of a person and it can affect his or her employment. It would be a good idea to have all the details in front of your lawyer before he or she makes the final plan to get you out of jail. Having all the things in front of your lawyer can allow him/her to see loopholes and technicalities that are often overlooked.

Challenge the Reliability Of Roadside Sobriety Test

For lawyers, there are plenty of ways to get out of a situation. One of them is challenging the reliability of roadside sobriety tests. Usually, when a person is pulled over, the policeman asks the person to come out and take the sobriety test. These tests have three types.

The first is known as the One Leg Stand Test where the driver has to stand on one leg, the second being the Walk and Turn Test where the driver is asked to walk and then turn. And third, being the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test where policeman reflects a sort of flashlight into the driver’s eyes. It is supposed to determine the driver’s eyes moving to the side suddenly but since a police officer can’t know for sure if the driver has a preexisting eye problem or is it the result of intoxication, this test can be challenged in the court of law.

Challenging the Accuracy of Test Results

Just like the reliability of tests, a person can find a way to challenge the accuracy of test results taken at the time of DUI charge. Lawyers have a way of making such cases and it can be enough to keep intact your reputation.

These are all the things that you can do to beat a DUI charge. Thus, you should take a careful note of each and every one of them.