11 Ways to Elevate Your Dream Wedding in 2020

Every couple looks forward to having that dream wedding. They put a lot of effort in trying to elevate the look of that D-Day. What couples don’t understand is that you don’t have to spend millions of money to have a significant and outstanding event. There are a few small things that you can do and have your wedding stand out. You can have a simple wedding and yet look like a wedding worth a million dollars. The only secret is on how to organize your event. You want to know how? Continue reading!

1. Welcome Gifts

If your budget can still allow, you can offer your guests some spectacular gifts. These gifts are placed on the seat, such that when your guest enters the venue, the first thing that they find before they sit is a welcome gift. They will feel appreciated, and this will alleviate their mood throughout the entire event. If a table gift doesn’t work, you can try having a shopping area where they can pick theirs depending on their taste and preferences.

2. Candle Lighting

Another way of elevating your wedding day is by illuminating the space. You can choose from candle lighting, lead lighting, twinkle lights, or café lights. There are so many ways in which you can make use of lighting to change the mood and atmosphere of the place. A well-lit venue improves the mood and changes it for the better.

3. Invest in a Wedding Stylist

If you want to have everything flow with the theme of the day, consider having a Wedding Assistant from Weddingassistant.co.uk or a Wedding Stylist. They’ll transform any space to reflect your theme, vision, and expectation. Planners never disappoint. You will pay an extra price for it, but believe you me, you will enjoy their services. Planners put everything in place for you as per your instructions. Even with simple decors, a planner knows how to arrange them so as to look spectaculars. If you involve a stylist, you’ll be surprised to see your simple wedding turning into a grand event.

4. Invest in Calligraphy

Something as simple as a beautiful calligraphy invitation card or an appreciation card can work miracles in elevating your wedding day. You can source for an affordable calligrapher online to do some lovely cards for your guests. You can also do some calligraphy work for the written event program, which will entice your guests from reading

5. Look for a Florist

Flowers make any event look luxurious. It is a great way to take your event to the next level. The more the flowers, the better the venue looks. But, you do not just put any flowers. Different flowers offer different themes and give a different mood. To get it right on flowers, you need to either seek the advice from a stylist or a florist who understands the theme better. An experienced person will arrange everything to fall into the theme of the day.

6. Dressing the Staff

Dressing your staff in a unique uniform makes the event look glamorous. For instance, you can dress your team in; black and white with a gold highlight, similar hairstyles, similar accessories, and makeup. This not only alleviates the mood of the event but also heightens the spirit of the staff. You don’t have to look for costly items. Your stylist can provide simple but elegant outfits and accessories.

7. Personalization

You can personalize anything that you think of in such an event. Personalized items make one feel part of the event. For instance, you can personalize invitation cards by putting your photo as a couple on the face of the card. You can use utensils bearing your image, a wedding cake with an edible print bearing your picture, and so on.

8. Entertainment

Entertainment doesn’t mean dance and music only; there is more to the entertainment industry that one may think. Whatever entertainment you arrange for your wedding, it is a sure way to elevate your dream wedding. Besides music and dance, you can hire your favorite concert performers to come and entertain your guests. In addition, you can also hire a DJ to take care of the music and dancing session. Any kind of entertainment is just perfect to keep your guests lively and to make the event memorable.

9. Glorious Food

Professional catering services will make a significant difference in the D-Day for you and your guests. Don’t settle for anything less as it will disappoint your guests. Good food will make the event memorable. Go for food that fits in your budget. A professional caterer will package it in a way that it’ll look appealing to your guests and will alleviate the mood of the event.

10. Late Night Snack

As the name suggests, this is a snack taken late at night. You can offer to provide your guests with a late-night snack just before dawn. This is served when the guests have danced off their heads, and alcohol is still flowing from the counters. This is meant to energize them just before they leave the place. Such treats make the event memorable.

11. Sendoff Experience

At the end of the event, rather than just hugging and biding each other goodbye, you can have a wow moment for your guests. You can have a candlelit dinner with a DJ all night or have a fireworks show as the couple departs in their luxurious vehicle for a honeymoon or release thousands of lanterns into the night sky. Besides making the event look glamorous, it makes it memorable.

Conclusion

There are so many ways of making an event stand out, but if you follow the above-discussed tips, you can be sure of having a fantastic event. You don’t have to spend a million dollars to make your event stand out. Go for simple things and have them organized by professionals. You will spend on an event organizer, but you can be sure of saving a lot on unnecessary things.