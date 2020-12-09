5 Tips for Finding Reliable Bitcoin Casinos – 2020 Guide

The 2020 global pandemic managed to ruin immense amounts of fun for a lot of people, but thankfully, the internet is here to save the day once again. When it comes to having fun, Casinos are one of the best places you can be. Although this is considered to be a bad habit, when done in moderation, it can be a fun activity. Not to mention you can end up winning some sweet money if you are good at the games you play in the casino.

But, being physically present at a casino nowadays is quite a problem. Or, a health hazard, to be more specific. In some countries where the corona virus pandemic is slightly more serious, casinos aren’t even open for work. This means that no matter your enthusiasm for gambling and having fun in your free time, the only thing you’re left with is an online casino.

Now, online casinos are definitely like a whole different world compared to the “real ones”. You can access them from anywhere, and there are tons of possibilities regarding game choices, payment methods and a lot more. In today’s article we’re going to focus on Bitcoin casinos and how to find them, so let’s not waste any more time and jump straight into the content.

Why Bitcoin Casinos?

Cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, managed to change a lot of things in our world when it comes to finance. Tons of online casinos implemented this method of depositing due to the anonymity BTC provides. Some people don’t really like others to know how much money they won at a casino, or how large their deposits are. Besides, there are some other cool benefits of using Bitcoin that only the most advanced users know. In conclusion, anonymity is important to these people, which is why they choose it as their preferred method.

Another reason is people having their fair shares of Bitcoin from many years ago, so now they want to spend a bit of that in order to have fun. Everything is so stale and boring during the covid-19 crisis, a little excitement comes pretty nicely to everyone in these difficult times. So, how do I find these places?

1. Doing a simple Google search

A simple Google search will give you tons of results for reliable bitcoin casinos. But, it’s easy to make a mistake and choose the wrong one nowadays, simply because all of the casino owners are advertising their own casino like it’s the best one available for the masses. So, how exactly do we make sure that we’re at the right place, making the right choice? After all, it’s money in question. Well, we need to check the reliability of the casinos, and the best way to do so is by reading previous user experiences.

2. Using gambling-reviewing websites with years of experience

Websites such as Bitcoingamglingreviews are helping thousands of users on a daily basis, and they exist solely for the purpose of saving our time and ensuring our money end up in the right hands. As the population on our planet increases and the online market becomes more and more crowded with services of all kinds, review sites are slowly becoming very popular. Instead of making the mistake and blindly depositing your Bitcoin in a casino that’s not reliable, take a few minutes off and read a review containing a previous user-experience about the casino in question.

3. Checking user reviews for the casinos you’ve found

Independent user reviews are the best way to find out whether a certain service is reliable or not. But, when we say independent, we really mean it. Don’t read user reviews on the official website of the casino, because the owners of the website only leave out the positive ones out there for everyone to see. Chances are that you won’t be able to find any realistic and negative reviews on their official page, which can be a huge factor for making the wrong choice.

4. Going for the more popular ones for a start

It’s common sense to always go for the more popular brand, service, or anything else that you need to pay for because popularity in most cases means reliability. A casino wouldn’t be popular if nobody found its services reliable, right? When you easily recognize a brand or the name of a company, it means that many people are using their services, and that’s often a sign of reliability. “Most popular and reliable Bitcoin Casinos 2020” is a good search phrase that can get you started.

5. Searching by “Cryptocurrency” casinos and then sorting by BTC Deposits

Some online casinos don’t really use “Bitcoin Deposits” as their main way of advertising their option for crypto-currency deposits. They simply have it as an extra feature, in case somebody is out of FIAT and they want to deposit in crypto instead. This is why it’s sometimes better to search for “Cryptocurrency Casinos” instead of specifically searching for Bitcoin. If you can find a website that lists all crypto-deposit casinos, sort by Bitcoin and you should end up with a lot of results. Remember that you can always easily transfer your Bitcoin into another cryptocurrency in case your new favorite casino doesn’t accept BTC but accepts ETH and LTC for example.

Conclusion

Bitcoin online casinos are getting pretty popular, especially now in the covid-19 pandemic where everybody needs a bit of fun and excitement in their life. You see, BTC deposits are slightly different than regular ones due to the anonymity, and as far as we all know, when someone wins a large amount of money at a casino or at the lottery, they prefer to keep their name anonymous. This is something a lot of casino enthusiasts find appealing, which is the reason why BTC online casinos are seeing a lot of traffic increase over the past year.

But, in order for the fun to begin, you need to find a reliable place where you can enjoy some of your favorite titles. We explained exactly how you can do this in the content written above. Best of luck in the future, and remember, moderation is key.