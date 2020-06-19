Frankie Iglesias Net Worth 2020 – The Son of Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is a well-known name across the United States. Iglesias became famous after his shows I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy, and Hot & Fluffy became hit. Prior to that, he worked as a comedian and an actor. But we’re not here to talk about Gabriel. The topic today is his son Frankie Iglesias.

Frankie is the biggest fan of his father who went through all five of his own stadiums of being fat: Big, healthy, husky, fluffy, damn, and oh hell no. The comedian who goes under the name of Fluffy Guy holds his son in high regard and tries to keep him out of public’s way. But there is information available about Frankie, and we did our best to collect them and present them to you in this article. So, let’s learn some new things about Frankie Iglesias, the son of Gabriel Iglesias.

Father-Son Relationship

Frankie is Gabriel’s son, but only on paper. In fact, Gabriel is not the biological father of Frankie Iglesias. Frankie is currently 22 years old. He was born on the 8th of December. Not much else is known about his birth, as his mother doesn’t want this info to be public. Privacy is important to the Iglesias family, and we can’t blame them. But, Frankie is an adult, so some of the things we now know came directly from him.

The birth father of Frankie remains a mystery, and we doubt we’ll ever find out anything about him. The only thing we know is that he is Frankie’s mother’s love affair from her youth. This begs the question, how it came to the moment where Gabriel took the role of Frankie’s father? Gabriel met Frankie for the first time back in 2008 when the boy was only eleven years old. They immediately took off and started spending much time together. With years their bond grew more energetic, and in the end, Gabriel even gave him his last name.

Frankie’s Mother

Gabriel’s wife and Frankie’s mother is not a public person. She’s more of an introvert, and she doesn’t love to be exposed to outsiders. One thing is known; her name is Claudia Valdez. She’s not an anonymous herself, as she also appeared in movies in her acting career. Her most prominent role came in 2010 when she appeared in a British Sci-Fi horror film called Monsters, which was well accepted by critics.

She and Gabriel had their disagreements over the years, but the pair never even though about splitting up. Their most significant issues arose in 2017, and according to Gabriel, he worked hard on making things right again. Through his career, the comedian fought battles with obesity, alcoholism, and depression, but Claudia always stuck with him through good and bad. Two of the currently live in Long Beach, California.

The Rumors About Frankie Iglesias’s Death?

To make things straight away, there’s no truth in these stories. The rumors started circling after Gabriel failed to mention Frankie in his Instagram posts and stories. The death stories regarding this family are nothing new. Back in 2014, there were tails that Gabriel passed away. The comedian did what he knows the best and made jokes about these events by himself. The only member of the Iglesias family that unfortunately passed away is Gabriel’s mother, Esther Pinuelas Mendez, who died in 2012 at 77 years of age.

What’s Frankie up to at the moment?

Unfortunately, we can’t be sure what’s Frankie doing right now. Most people agree that he’s currently focused on education. With 22 years of age, he’s probably attending college classes. But, the school of his choosing remains unknown for the time being.

We would love to be able to follow him on social media accounts, but Frankie does not own any. Unlike his father, Gabriel’s son is staying clear from Instagram. The only time you’ll see him on social media outlets is when his father decides to share a video or a photo of two of them. One of the funniest moments these two had was when Frankie decided to be Gabriel Iglesias for Halloween. He did this by wearing a Hawaiian shirt and creating a painted beard.

One of the exciting things regarding Frankie is that he’s often being mistaken for Rico Rodriguez, who stars on Modern family. There are people who claim that he is, in fact, Gabriel’s son and label him as mini-Gabriel. The resemblance between the two is that big that there were rumors that Frankie was appearing on Ellen Degeneres Show while it was actually Rico.

Frankie Iglesias Net Worth

As we said, Frankie is currently attending college classes. This means he’s not up to any business ventures at the moment; he’s not working on his acting career either. Many people believed that he would enter the world of comedy, following in his father’s footsteps. This didn’t happen as of yet, but we can see it happening in the future.

For the time being, there’s no information regarding Frankie Iglesias’s net worth. His parents certainly made sure that he has all that he needs, but we do not have any information to confirm if he has a wealth of his own. His father, Gabriel Iglesias, made quite a fortune for himself. Some of it would probably be passed onto Frankie. At the moment, the Iglesias family has a net worth of $15 million.

Conclusion

We hope that you are satisfied with the info we found on Frankie Iglesias. For a young man who doesn’t want to be seen, this is quite enough. But, we’ll follow his development carefully in the future as great things lie ahead of him. After he finishes schooling, you shouldn’t be surprised if he enters the world of entertainment. For now, we can only hope that Frankie is going to activate himself on social networks. At least with that, we could keep a close eye on him. Anyway, please stick with us as we update this article as new information regarding Frankie Iglesias comes our way.