How Often Should you Full Detail Your Car – 2020 Guide

Everybody wants to have a nice looking car, but achieving this is not very easy without a professional task. Sure, each one of us can wash their vehicle in their own backyard, but the final results are definitely not going to be the same compared to the ones you get from an expert detailing service. Many people are wondering how often they should be taking their vehicle to such service to get a detailing job done, and that’s exactly what we’re going to answer in today’s article.

There are special occasions in each of our lives such as weddings, graduations and other similar events where we need to show up with a clean-looking car. But, that’s not the only reason to take care of your vehicle on a regular basis. It’s just a bonus reason for it.

Recording music videos, movies or just taking memorable photos for social media are other reasons to do it. You don’t want others seeing you in an unclean ride, right?

Regular maintenance – Once in two months

Some people wash their vehicle once per week. Others do it once per month. Then there’s those that wash it only when needed. What we’re trying to say is that there isn’t a “right way” to do things. It’s all personal preference and it depends on the condition your car is at the moment. But, if you want to know the recommendation, it should be regularly done once or twice in the period of two months.

Detailing for weddings

Weddings are very important moments and whenever we decide to attend them, we give our best to look good and in our best light. Most of us attend a wedding in our own vehicles, it rarely ever happens that a person goes to a wedding by public transport. There are special offers in detailing services where they offer discounts and promotions when a person needs their vehicle done for such an occasion. Not to mention that you can get some décor as well.

Likecardetailing.com.au is a website where you can learn more about detailing in general. Most websites nowadays operated by such businesses allow you to get a quiet before heading over to leave your car in their shop. This helps you determine whether the price is right and allows you to recalculate your budget before paying.

Detailing for music videos and photography taking

Cars being featured in music videos is something that exists for many years, but today it’s more popular than ever. If you want to “flex” your car in a music video, the first thing you need to do is get it ready for it. You need it shinier than it ever was, and the best way to do this is obviously by getting a detailing service. This could also be very useful for photography taking and other similar things.

Now, there are detailing services of different types. Some cost more and some cost less, but you can choose the one that’s right for the occasion based on the price and your goal. It’s good that we have a choice. Sometimes you need just a bit of detailing, while other times you want a full re-vamp of your vehicle’s looks.

Depending on your previous washing and waxing schedule

It’s obvious that those who take care of their car will need to detail less often. This is simply because the paint and the exterior look will almost always be in the best shape possible if you wash and wax your car once every week for example. So, what we’re trying to say is that how often you should do detailing will depend on what your previous care routine was.

Organize yourself based on local service promotions

If you follow different websites and services on social media, the ones that offer a full car detailing service, then you can probably wait for the right time to pay for a lower price whenever a promotion or a discount is offered. Things like these happen during events such as Halloween or Christmas, but sometimes a company can offer a discount whenever it’s their birthday or they’re celebrating a special occasion. If your car is already in a bad shape and you urgently need to take care of that, then we don’t really recommend waiting for a discount. But, if you have like ten days to take care of the looks, and a company plans to announce a discount in the next week, it’s worth to wait a bit in order to save money.

Do detailing when the seasons change

Please note that this doesn’t apply for regular washing and waxing. You can do that a lot more often. In fact, it is indeed recommended to do it often in order to preserve the good looks of your vehicle at all time. But, for total detailing, it’s advisable to do at least as often based on the seasons change throughout the year. If you live in an area where the air humidity is high, you should do this more often. Salt from the ocean is quite bad for paint that’s not previously protected with a coat.

Conclusion

The person who washes their car regularly doesn’t need to detail as often, but, some special occasions in our life simply call for it. The thing is, the more you take care of your car, the longer it’s going to last, but this doesn’t only apply for the mechanics. The same thing goes for paint and gloss. It seems like an “unnecessary” cost at first, but once you realize how much difference this makes in the entire longevity for your vehicle, you’ll most-likely start doing it more often.

In today’s article, we gave our best to explain when the right time for car detailing is, and how often you should do it to keep your vehicle’s look in pristine shape. Take care of your car and it will take care of you in return. Best of luck with your choices in the future.