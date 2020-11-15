George Clooney Net Worth 2020

George Clooney has become one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Most recently the Academy Award winner celebrated the record breaking opening for his 2013 film Gravity starring Sandra Bullock. The Warner Bros. adventure debuted with $55.55 million in North American ticket sales, — the biggest October opening ever and the biggest openings for Bullock and Clooney. He was reportedly paid $10 million for the role. The actor, director and producer has won three Golden Globes and two Academy Awards for his performance in Syriana and in 2012 for co-producing Argo. Clooney’s career expands over 4 decades with 117 award nominations under his belt. For three consecutive years George Clooney was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. In 2010 Clooney earned $19 million and Forbes ranked him as one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. His net worth is at an epic $180 million.

Clooney grew up in an entertainment household with his father Nick Clooney an actor, writer and director and featured George in several episodes of his shortly lived tv show The Nick Clooney show. His cousins Miguel and Rafael are actors and their mother Rosemary is a singer and married Jose Ferrer a Hollywood actor. To pursue his own acting career he left home in Kentucky to move to Los Angeles. While he waited for his career to bloom he lived in his car.

His first roles were guest spots on Golden Girls, The Facts of Life and Roseanne being paid $100 for each role. His breakout role came int he television drama ER which sent his career into the stratosphere. Over the five years on the show he earned two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

After leaving ER, Clooney’s fame grew internationally with movie roles in Perfect Storm and the Ocean’s franchise. His first movie role was in the horror film From Dusk Till Dawn. George later became a hearthrob in the romantic comedy One Fine Day with Michele Phiefer. Clooney also became the sixth person to play Batman in “Batman & Robin” with actress Nicole Kidman. He earned a salary of $10 million for the box office hit. He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time with over $1.56 billion total box office gross and an average of $53.9 million per film. He has been involved in thirteen films that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office, the highest grossing of which was 2001′s Ocean’s Eleven.

Beyond acting the Hollywood legend has excelled behind the scenes writing, directing and producing which earned him two Academy Awards. Clooney is currently directing the 2014 film the Monuments Men and Tomorrow Land. Monuments Men is based on a 2009 nonfiction account of the allied soldiers and French citizens who rescued art that had been pillaged by the Nazis.