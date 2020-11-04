6 Tips For Choosing Headphones For Running And Exercise in 2020

When exercising at the gym or when running in the local park, you might find it difficult to focus on what you are doing. This is one of the reasons why more and more people choose to listen to music as a way to focus on exercising, however, listening to music can also keep them entertained, which means that they won’t get bored.

But, if you did some research online, you might be completely overwhelmed and confused by the number of options you can choose from, which is why you are probably wondering – what do I need to consider before purchasing headphones for exercising or running? Luckily, this article can help. Let’s take a closer look at what you must consider:

1. Firstly, Determine Which Type Suits You Better

The very first thing that you’ll have to consider is which type suits you better. This means that you’ll need to decide whether you should buy full-size headphones or earbuds. Naturally, there are differences between the two options, which means that you’ll need to learn what those differences are.

If you choose full-sized exercise models with a band that goes over your head, it will be sturdier and you won’t need to worry about them falling off while exercising. Additionally, this option will allow you to have better sound quality, as long as you are willing to pay for them. But, there is one downside – they are large, which means that your head could get hot.

On the other hand, earbuds are small and they’ll easily fit inside your ears, which is a big advantage when exercising, especially if you are focusing on cardio. But, keep in mind, it can be difficult to find ones that do not come out while you are running. Lastly, the sound quality won’t be the same as the aforementioned option.

This is one of the main reasons why you need to learn everything there is about both options, which is something that you can do by reading tutorials and reviews of the products you are thinking about buying. Luckily, there are various websites such as majordroid.com that offer such reviews, hence, ensure that you check them out before you make a purchase.

2. Ensure That The Model Fits You

Whether you opt for full-sized models or earbuds, you must ensure that a particular model fits you. After all, it would be quite annoying to purchase a pair that you’ll need to adjust every time you are working out, which is why you must ensure that it suits your ears and head properly.

So, what does this mean you should do? Well, you’ll simply need to try on different models. By doing so, you’ll be able to know what you feel comfortable with, and more importantly, you can ensure that it fits you properly. Hence, when shopping for these gadgets, you might need to physically try them.

3. With a Wire VS Wireless

Since you’ll be exercising while listening to music, your best and safest option is to purchase wireless headphones. A wire from the gadget can get in the way when you are running, which means that it will annoy you quite a lot. But, like everything else, there is a downside to wireless – the sound quality will be lower. Hence, if the high-quality sound is something that you love, you should choose the wireless option.

4. They Should Be Waterproof

You’ll sweat during your workout session, which is why it is crucial for you to buy headphones that are waterproof and that won’t get damaged by sweat. If you choose full-sized, the padding made from foam might get worn out, which is especially true if they are not manufactured to be worn during exercises.

The rubber found on earbuds can get damaged by sweat as well, hence, ensure that you opt for something that is specifically made for workout sessions. If not, the gadgets can get damaged, which means that you’ll need to purchase another pair – which can get quite costly in the end.

5. Think ‘Safety’

Now, you might be wondering – why should I think about whether or not the headphones are safe? Well, it is actually quite logical. If you, for example, choose a model that has noise-canceling features, it would be perfect for when you are at the gym since you won’t hear other people and devices, which means that you’ll focus better.

However, if you wear noise-canceling models while you are running outside, you won’t be able to hear any external sounds, which means that it can get dangerous to cross the road since you might not hear a vehicle approaching. Hence, you should consider getting bone conduction headphones that won’t block your ears, meaning that you’ll still be able to hear what is going on around you.

6. The Price

Just because a pair of headphones comes with a huge price tag, it does not mean that the model is actually high-quality. This is why it is important for you to know exactly what features you want, as well as how much you are willing to pay. By knowing which features you want the gadgets to have, you’ll then know what you can purchase. Hence, you’ll be able to compare the features and prices of the gadgets, which means that you’ll get the best model possible for the price you’ll be paying.

Bonus Tip – The Warranty

Last on our list, but not least important is the warranty. No matter which option you choose, you should expect that there is a warranty for at least one year from the moment you bought them. So, if the model you bought stops working after a month, you’ll be able to take them to the manufacturer and replace them.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there is a wide range of things that you’ll need to consider before purchasing the first pair of headphones that come in your search results. If you choose to follow the tips mentioned above, you’ll be able to choose proper models that won’t hinder you while you are exercising or running.

So, now that you have learned all the tips you must keep in mind when choosing headphones, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you might want to go back to the beginning of this list and go through it once again in order to determine which headphones will suit your needs.