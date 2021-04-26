Isuzu D-Max Price and Specs 2021

We all love pick-ups because of their reliability and performance. They can work in industries where they carry heavy loads around or can be used in off-roading, where they traverse the harshest terrain while providing comfort or their ability to perform well in highways like SUVs. It is with these features that D-max has gained a lot of love from its fans. This article will discuss Isuzu D-max in-depth and analyze its price, exterior design, interior design, infotainment system, back seats, trunk, engine, and overall performance. You may also want to click here for more detailed reviews of Isuzu D-Max.

Price.

The price range of D-Max varies in regards to the level of trim you choose. The starting price is $20,900 and goes up to $62,900 depending on the model’s year of manufacturer.

Exterior look.

The Isuzu D- Max comes with eight varieties of colors to choose from; Basalt black, mercury silver, mineral white, magnetic red, cobalt blue, obsidian grey, marble white, and volcanic amber. The 2021 model has a body dimension of 1790mm height, 1870mm width, and 5325mm. It also has a ground clearance of 235mm.

Interior design.

The utility specification models have a very basic interior comprising easy-to-clean surfaces and plenty of hard plastic, which is purposely made to withstand the harsh conditions of work the car was built to do. All the models come specked with Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, and electric-powered windows.

The Eiger trim, which is the lowest of the premium double cab models, comes with a reverse camera, alloy rims, body-colored bumper, and CD player. Utah models are featured with keyless entry, satellite navigation, apple car play, android auto, DAB radio, heated leather seats, roof bars, and automatic air conditioner.

The two top-grade models come with a nine-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple Car play and USB connected Android Auto. The rear seats also get additional USB charging. The lower models come featured with a seven-inch screen with the Apple car play and android auto, which have small buttons making it hard to operate.

The base models, the SX and LS-M, are speckled with rubber floors and have hard fabric covers for the seats. The LS-U comes with fabric seats and carpet floors. The X- terrain comes with more advanced features like leather accented seats and a steering wheel.

The Isuzu D-Max has three cab versions. The single cab has two seats only; unlike the previous bench seat, it also comes with a center front airbag. The extra cab model comes with two seats, unlike the previous models before 2021, which had four seats. The dual-cab offers five seats, with the rear being foldable to increase storage space. It also supports ISO fix child seats.

Fuel consumptions, carbon emission, and the running cost.

The Isuzu D-Max trims use the 1.9 -liter engine, which gives 162 brake horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. The power produced by this engine is the same as the power produced by the 2.5 liters but is 40 Nm less in torque. These changes will not affect towing capability because Isuzu has shortened its gearing to enable the car to maintain the power.

The RWD D-Max is six-speed and has a fuel economy of 45.6 mpg and a Carbon emission of 163g/km. The four by 4 model scores even better fuel economy by having 40.4 mpg and 183 g/km. The best in fuel economy is the four by four automatic, which can score 36.2mpg and has a 205g/km carbon emission. The advantage of D-max compared to other competing brands is that Isuzu does not use AdBlue, so you don’t have to worry about filling the second tank when you are in a gas station.

Warranty.

Isuzu D-Max has an outstanding warrant; you get a five-year warranty or 125,000 miles coverage. The servicing of the D-Max is 12,000 miles for 24 months.

Load space and Practicality of the D-Max.

Isuzu D-Max offers many designs of the cab; single cab, extended cab, and double cab. It also offers a variety of drive trains which are; 4 by 2 and 4 by 4. They all come standard with the low range, which is handy when off-roading.

The load space in the single cab model is 2,305mm in length and 1,570mm in width. This capacity gives a payload capacity of 1,282kg, but the four by four can hold up to 1,196 kg. The extended cab has a dimension of 1,795mm length by 1,530mm width totaling a payload capacity of 1,141kg. The double cab has a load dimension of 1,552mm in length and 1,530mm in width. This results in a payload of 1,126kg. The towing capacity of the four by four is 3,500kg. This is, however, reducing the RWD to 2,500kg.

The D-Max has a broader range of load covers or hardtop backs. These covers are available for both the extended cab and the double cab models. A tow bar receiver hitch that comes with its electrics is also available. Available additional features may include; roof bars, frames, and cargo rails used to hold the bed. On top of this, there is a bed extender which allows for longer loads to be carried.

D-Max reliability and safety features.

All the models come standard with ABS brakes, electronic stability control, and traction control. The front bumper and bonnet have been designed to improve the people’s safety in the car during a crash.

All models come standard with dual front, side, and curtain airbags and a height-adjustable seatbelt, which maximizes protection to the people inside the cab. The four by four has some advantages with selecting the four by four option on the move; this enables extra grip by the wheels in slippery conditions. It also has a hill start assist and descent control assists, which comes standard on all the models.

Some factors can limit your rear visibility, like adding a truck top on the load bay. If you choose a D-Max variant with tinted rear windows, this will limit your rear visibility. Some load covers may lack a rear wiper, limiting visibility, especially after going off-roading and the dust has settled on the rear window.