Josh Hutcherson Net Worth 2020

Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson was paid only $500,000 for the first film in the franchise but might earn upwards of $10 million. But the 20 year old has become Hollywood’s golden boy after years of small unnoticeable roles he is commanding big bucks for future performances. According to Forbes he bought his first LA home last year which belonged to Ellen DeGeneres and Heath Ledger for $2.5 million. The home is nicknamed the “Tree House” His net worth is $20 million.

According to his Wikipedia biography born in Kentucky Hutcherson wanted to be an actor since he was 4 years old. His parents Chris and Michelle took him on his first auditions when he was 9 years old. His family believed in his talent but knew Josh would have limited opportunities in Kentucky so in 2002 they moved to California in hopes of helping him make it big in Hollywood. He appeared in several tv series including ER.

Josh Hutcherson has been linked to Vanessa Hudgens his Journey 2 co-star. The couple began dating when she broke up with her ex Zac Efron. He is currently dating Claudia Traisac. The couple met on the set of the movie Paradise Lost. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2014. Growing up the actor shared of fondness of dogs with his little brother. They had 5 dogs in their household so Hutcherson adopted a pitbull.