L’Wren Scott Net Worth

It was one of the biggest searches on Google in March, the death of renowned fashion designer and wife to legendary rocker Mick Jagger, L’wren Scott died of an apparent suicide. The 49 year old was found dead in her Chelsea Apartment hanging from a doorknob. A tragic end to one of the most successful women in the fashion industry. She had came from humble beginnings to become a high fashion icon. L’wren was worth a reported $7 million in 2014. Despite her earnings over her career she was sadly in debt and depressed while her husband was on tour in Australia.

L’wren Scott was born Luann Bambrough in Roy Utah. She was a foster child and never had the opportunity to meet her biological parents. She was adopted by a mormon family. When she was 17 years old she began modeling and changed her name. The 6 foot 4 dark haired beauty was discovered in Utah by a modeling agent who eventually brought her to NY to shoot with legendary designer Calvin Kelin. To take her career even further L’Wren moved to Paris but initially struggled to get jobs.

As a child she had developed a passion for clothes and learned to sew from her mother who was housewife and taught L’Wren to make some of her own clothes. While in Paris models, photographers and designers had encouraged L’Wren to pursue designing and leave the modeling world behind. She began styling models and eventually launched her own clothing line in 2006.

entitled Little Black Dress – in 2006, which included her infamous Headmistress dress worn by Madonna.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Amy Adams chose gowns by Scott for the Oscars red carpet. Others to wear her creations include US First Lady Michelle Obama, French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Naomi Campbell, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Hendricks, Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Uma Thurman.

In 2011 she took her line to new territory designing a handbag line and eye wear in 2012. L’wren Scott’s line is sold in high end retailers like Saks Fifth, Bergdorf, Neiman Marcus and Barneys. Despite the line’s success sales have fallen dramatically in the past year and it was revealed in 2014 that she owed debt collectors over $7 million. She called off her fashion show at London’s Fashion Week. Sources say the show was cancelled due to her financial wranglings stemming from the label. L’Wren could not afford to do a show. Her adopted brother was hired to help clean up the label’s debt and financial problems in 2013.

March 17th 2014, her assistant found her unconscious in her room hanging from the door knob. Police announced she was dead on arrival to the hospital.