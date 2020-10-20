Mac Miller Net Worth 2020

Despite growing up in a suburban neighborhood in Pittsburgh Mac Miller was immediately attracted to Hip Hop music has become the industry’s most complex star. With lackluster lyrics and mediocre delivery Miller has ascended among the top selling artist of the past 3 years. As an independent artist he has full control of his music and entitled to higher royalties which makes selling 3 million albums worldwide an even sweeter achievement. The 21 year has faced harsh criticism for his naive and immature skills but his fan base is constantly growing and have proved their loyalty by keeping him relevant. He teamed up with Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande on the single “The Way”. he was paid $45 grand for the feature. Mac Miller in 2013 is worth over $10 million earning $5 million in the past year alone.

Mac Miller Personal Life and Family

Malcon James McCormick was raised by a middle class Jewish family. His mother was a photographer and his father an architect bringing home more than $200,000 a year. At 14 years old he started focusing on music teaching himself how to play drums, acoustic guitar and the keyboard. His father financed his career shelling out $20K for Mac Miller to produce several demos. He dropped several mixtapes in High school getting attention from Rostrum records CEO Benjy Grinberg who also signed Wiz Khalifa.

Freshmen XXL Magazine Cover – Mac Miller

Despite growing hype surrounding him he stuck to the independent label and dropped his debut studio album. On November 2011, Blue Slide Park debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 with first week sales of 144,000 copies. This was the first independently distributed debut to take the number one spot on the Billboard albums chart since 1995. That same year he was featured on XXL’s annual Freshmen cover. Mac Miller started his own record label, REMember Music, named after a friend who died, whose initials were REM in early 2013. He is also on tour with Lil Wayne in Europe.