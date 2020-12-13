Madonna Net Worth 2020

Madonna has released 12 studio albums and sold over 300 million albums worldwide. According to Guiness Book of Records they have touted her as the world’s top-selling female recording artist of all time. In the US alone she’s sold 64 million albums since she signed her record deal in 1982. It was her sophomore record Like A Virgin featuring the title track that went number 1 in 7 international countries. The infamous video portraying the then 24 year old provocatively became a cult classic and her MTV VMA performance as she dance atop a wedding cake fueled even more attention towards Madonna.

The American Singer songwriter has humble roots in Michigan but moved to NYC in 1977. Forbes and other financial institutes estimated her net worth is over $1 billion. In 2012 VH1 has crowned her the greatest female artist of all time. In 2008 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Known for her sexual exploits and provocative themes in her 30 year career Madonna has been linked to a number of celebrities and models. Her most infamous relationship was with ex-husband Sean Penn. The Oscar winner married Madonna in 1985 which lasted 4 years. The relationship was highly publicized and dozens of media outlets reported that Penn was abusive towards Madonna and even had a fetish for pornography. Penn also had a substance abuse problem which caused his violent behavior. The couple met on the movie lot of where she was filming the video for Material Girl.

Madonna also had a very public marriage to British movie director Guy Ritchie. The divorce was caused by Madonna’s obsession with Kabalah religion, her strict diet regimen and yoga. Madonna is currently dating is currently dating dancer Brahim Zaibat, who at 24 is 29 years her junior.

Madonna has four children two daughters and two sons. David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, Mercy James, Rocco Ritchie and her oldest Lourdes who was born in 1996. Her father is a Cuban personal trainer named Carlos. He had a long passionate affair with Madonna in the 1990’s. They met in New York city and went separate ways following the birth of Lourdes.