Marlo Hampton Net Worth 2020

Net Worth: $2.5 Million

Birthday: February 7th 1972

Age: 41

Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida

If there is one woman who represents the term gold digger to the fullest it’s Atlanta’s own Marlo Hampton. She was featured on season 4 of the popular series brought on by former friend NeNe Leakes. That season after earning a $75,000 filming fee Bravo let Marlo go due to legal reasons and a salary demand from the diva. But she was reintroduced during NeNe’s spin off series I Dream of NeNe. During season 6, the highest rated season, Marlo made another appearance, this time in a feud with her former friend.

During season 6 of Real Housewives of Atlanta the show had it’s highest ratings ever. In February the show became the number 1 Sunday night telecast scoring over 4.5 million viewers on average. With such success comes even bigger demands from the show’s stars. Like NeNe reportedly asking for a 50% raise after earning a whopping $1 million salary for the current season.

Bravo apparently hasn’t been so hesitant to spread the wealth. Since Phaedra may not be returning next season she’s left a major void that needs to be filled. So why not bring on a familiar face like Marlo Hampton. She is friends with cast member Kenya Moore, they both share the same hair stylist, Lawrence. She also has a little history with the other girls on the show. She’s even been in a few battles with former cast member Kim Zolciak who may or may not return next season.

Marlo was born and raised in Florida but moved to Atlanta in her twenties when she became a bartender. Despite her arrest record and alleged violent behavior she has dated some of Atlanta’s wealthiest men. Marlo has been with athletes, business owners, lawyers, doctors and anyone with a credit score above 800 and a salary over $1 million. She currently lives in a modest $200,000 home with 4 bedrooms. But the house has state of the art security to protect her $250,000 collection of handbags. Marlo also has a black Porsche cayenne and a Ferrari parked in her driveway. Just a few of the things she’s collected from ex lovers. But her dating life and history with the girls is enough to qualify her for the series. Her story line would be a lot better than following the lackluster Cynthia.