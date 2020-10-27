6 Easy Meal Ideas For Lactose Intolerant People

Being lactose intolerant is a hassle. Dairy is something that usually a part of most of our meals. You could be even a fan of cheese a still not able to eat it. Luckily for you, it’s not the end of the world. There are still a lot of tasty meals out there that don’t involve dairy. Some of them even use vegan replacements for dairy. However, just saying there’s something, somewhere, doesn’t cut it. That’s why today we’re going to show you a couple of easy meals and how to prepare them so you can enjoy your life dairy-free. Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Lemon Chicken with pasta

This is an easy meal that even inexperienced cooks can make in about 40 minutes. First of all, get a bowl and mix flour and garlic powder. Then cut your chicken into cubes or slices, however, you like it and season it with salt and pepper. After that, coat the chicken in flour and garlic powder mix. Once you prep the meat, take a pan, pour in a little bit of olive oil and heat up on medium heat. Put the chicken in the pan once it’s ready and cook it for about 3 minutes on each side. If you want it to be crispier, you can cook it a little bit longer.

Once the chicken has that gotten that golden brown colour, take it out of the pan. Add a chicken broth to the same pan after you’ve cleaned it and bring it to boil. Add orzo pasta to the broth and once it’s cooked, add spinach, tomatoes, some lemon juice and basil. If needed, add more salt. Once it’s cooked, add chicken to the mix and voila, you’re done.

2. Cranberry meatballs

Another great recipe for beginner cooks that takes about a half-hour to make. First of all, you’ll need to make meatballs. This is the part of the process that is probably the most time consuming but it’s still fun. You can make meatballs anyway you like. You can use the grandma’s recipe or the one you find on the internet, it’s up to you. Preheat the oven to 200° and bake the meatballs for about half an hour.

Next up, you want to make the sauce. You’re going to get a bowl and mix one can of cranberry sauce with 1 cup of ketchup, 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and a squeeze in a half of lemon. Transfer all of that to a skillet and cook until the sauce has blended. Add the meatballs to the sauce and stir over medium heat for 2 more minutes.

3. A classic burger

It’s a classic meal that doesn’t take a long time to make and can make you feel full for quite some time. First thing you need is to buy some ground beef, season it with salt and pepper to your liking and shape it in a form of a patty. Next up, you’ll need buns. Any bun of your liking will do. Heat the skillet or a grill if you have one and place the patty and the grill, 4 minutes on each side and toast the buns as well.

For a sauce, mix mayonnaise with ketchup. For veggies, throw on some onion rings on the grill, cut a tomato slice and maybe add a few pickles. The great thing about this recipe is that you can do whatever you want essentially.

4. Eggs sunny side up

We’re going to continue this list with really simple recipes and what’s simpler than frying an egg. You’re going to need a few eggs, as much as you like. Put a pan over medium heat and some oil or even better fat. Once the oil or fat gets hot enough, crack eggs into the pan and wait for the egg white to form a shape. Season the eggs in the pan with salt and cook until done. It should take more than a few minutes depending on how runny you want yolks to be.

5. Steak

You can cook a delicious steak in your home in just under 20 minutes. You’ll need a nice beef steak, it doesn’t matter whether it’s T-bone or fillet mignon, just as long it’s about 2.5 inches thick. You want your beef to be juicy on the inside, crisp on the outside. Heat up the cast iron skillet, or grill if you don’t have a skillet, season your steak with salt and pepper and season it well. Depending on how well-done you like your steak, cook on each side from 2 to 7 minutes. If you’re going for the medium-rare, the sweet spot, cook each side for about 4 minutes.

6. Spaghetti with bacon

We’re keeping it simple. Not a lot of ingredients, not a lot of hassle. Naturally, you’ll need spaghetti, any kind you like, but we’d recommend going for quality, Italian pasta. When cooking pasta, make sure you don’t overcook it. Follow the directions on the box and make them al dente. You want to feel the pasta when you bite it.

Once you’re done with the pasta, let it rest and move on to the sauce. In a large pan, cook bacon and chopped onions until both of them become golden brown. Don’t let the bacon and onion sit, stir occasionally. Once it’s golden brown and crisp, add diced tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce. Stir it all together and bring to boil. Once the sauce settles, transfer spaghetti to a baking dish, cover with the sauce and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.

You see, it’s not that hard to eat and prepare food without dairy. You prepare a lot of stuff yourself in under an hour, or even half an hour and still eat well. Hopefully, this article inspires you to keep cooking and find more delicious and easy recipes.