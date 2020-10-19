Melissa Gorga Net Worth 2020

Real Housewives of New Jersey one of the highest-rated series on the Bravo network has become a fan favorite and a cult phenomenon. The reality series’ stars Melissa Gorga and follows the tumultuous relationships within the family. Melissa is married to co-star Teresa Giudice‘s brother Joe. Gorga joined the highly popular series during season 3. Her net worth is $3 million in 2013.

In season 5 Melissa is paid $300,000 per season. Gorga joined the show in 2011 and has since become one of the series most liked stars. She has used her celebrity status to endorse products including low-calorie Vodka along with Black Eyed Peas member Fergie. In 2011 she also released a single on the iTunes dance chart selections, “On Display” in August of the same year. Her most recent and fourth single, “I Just Wanna” was released in September 2012.

Melissa graduated from New Jersey City University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and psychology. She is now a stay at home mom to her and Joe’s children. The couple met while vacationing in Cancun. She recently published a book about their relationship entitled Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage. The publishing deal was worth $1 million. She reveals the struggles of her childhood. Her father was killed in a tragic car accident and she was a victim of bullying in school. On her way home as a kid, she was ambushed by 30 girls. It’s been a tough road for this housewife. She encountered even deeper struggles with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice not accepting her relationship with her brother Joe.