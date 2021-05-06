The summer is right around the corner, and if you are like most, you are already planning where you want to spend your vacation days. No matter if you are planning to visit an exotic destination, if you want to relax on your local beach, or if you just want to have some fun in your backyard pool, one thing is for sure, you are in need of a bathing suit. There are so many different types of swimwear nowadays, but sometimes, that is not enough, and we want to explore different possibilities, and we want to present our personal style with this piece of clothing that we wear. If you want to test things out, and if you want to utilize all the possibilities today’s huge market has to offer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to give you some tips and tricks on how to mix and match your swimwear. Continue reading if you want to learn how to stay chic, how to create new combos, and how to look unique, even if you have items that everyone else has.

Patterns

The first thing we are going to talk about are patterns. We were all taught that patterns should not be combined with each other, but when it comes to bathing suits, this is not true. If you want to explore all the possibilities, you are free to take different bikinis and combine them with each other.

The patterns are so in this year, and you can choose any single design you want and pair it with another. Don’t be afraid to pull something off that is too loud or too noticeable. The summer is the time when you can go as bright as you want, and as loud as you want. There are no limits when it comes to this, and here the rule less is more does not apply.

Prints and colors

Now let’s talk about something for those who don’t want to go over the top, and who don’t want to combine different patterns together.

If you want to still show off your wild side, and if you want to keep things cool, then you can combine a print or a pattern with a solid color. When it comes to bikinis, you can choose for the bottom to be with a print and the top with a neat pattern. You can also do this vice versa, depending on your style and mood.

The best thing about combining different pieces is that you will be able to create at least four different combinations from just two bathing suits you are going to invest in. This gives you different possibilities and you will never feel like you are getting bored of the things you have purchased.

Different models

When it comes to models, the sky is the limit currently. There are models that will allow you to show a lot of skin, and there are also those that are more modest. On the same note, some of the swimsuits come with high waist bottoms and more revealing tops.

As you can see on websites like https://hauteflair.com/, no matter if you are looking for high-waisted skirts, sexy bikinis, or something in between, you can easily find all the models depending on your body type, and your preferences.

Now let’s talk about mixing and matching them. Experts suggest that you can freely combine different models, and you should not be afraid to test things out and see how they look together. Even though not everything will be a match, if you put your mind to it, you can easily end up with a unique model that will turn heads wherever you may go.

Steer away from combining similar hues

The next thing we are going to talk about is one of the no-nos. In theory, you can combine pretty much anything that you want, but when it comes to reality, you should try to steer away from mixing similar colors or patterns.

The problem with this is that if the color is even one shade different, people are going to notice, and something will feel off. Even when it comes to black designs, as you already know, there are so many different shades of black, that it is almost impossible to find two suits that come with the same shade of color.

Because of this, you should try to mix bikinis that are in different shades, hues, and colors, and with that, create your own unique pieces.

Note that if you want to still mix similar colors, then choose one piece of your swimwear to be with a solid color, and the other one to have a pattern. Combine the main color of the pattern to be the same hue as the solid one. This is the best of both worlds, and you will still say safe and not look like you made a mistake.

Follow your style

Our last piece of advice for you is to follow your style. Even though currently there are trends we all want to follow, even though the influencers are trying to get you to purchase something, or to wear something of their choosing, at the end of the day, you are the one who is going to wear these beach clothes, and the most important thing is for you to feel comfortable.

If you have a neat idea, if you want to try something new, and if you are willing to experiment, then you should do it. All the trends started because someone was brave enough to try something new and because there were people who were not afraid of what the other people have to say. So, don’t limit your possibilities just because someone said that you should not do it.

These are some of the ways that you can mix and match colors, patterns, designs when it comes to swimwear. Pick items that you like the best, see how they go with each other, and don’t be afraid to add your personal touch to the overall look. Remember that good pieces are worth investing in, and you should not only look for budget-friendly solutions. In addition to this, when you combine different pieces together, you are more likely to keep them intact for more than just one season, and you can explore new trends and possibilities for your next vacation.