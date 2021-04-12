How Long Does it Take to Prepare for the CCIE Lab Exam

The Cisco exam is one of the best certifications you can get if you want to show off your knowledge and skills. This document will help you increase your chances of getting a better job, earning more money, and just build more trust with your clients, and become better than your competitors. It is said that this certification is needed in the scientific industry and that candidates who choose to take the test and pass it get numerous benefits from it.

However, this is also one of the hardest tests you will need to take, and you need to invest a lot of your time to successfully prepare for it. In thifs article, we are going to try and give you more information on the preparation process, and what you need to know if you want to pass it on your first try. Continue reading if you want to learn how long it takes to prepare for the CCIE lab exam.

How to prepare for the Lab test?

First, let’s talk about the ways you can prepare for this certification. You need to have a clear mind and you need to set your goals before you start doing anything. Know that this is not going to be easy, or short, but it is going to be worth it.

Because of this, now, when you don’t feel tired or overwhelmed, you should sit down and make a list of why you want to do it. You should save that list and look at it every time you feel like you want to give up, and you need to get reminded why you are doing this.

The next vital thing is a support system. You will not be able to spend a lot of time with your friends or family, and you need them to understand you and help you out with the process. You need a network of people who are going to do their best to help you out or support you when you need to take a break, or when you need to get motivated to study.

Note that one of the things that can set you far back is rumors. We all the biggest mistake of listening to other people, and even though experience matters and people who’ve gone through the same can give you some valuable insight, they could easily set you back as well.

You are going to read a lot of statistics that most of the people who take the exam fail, you are going to read that there is no way for you to pass it, and you are going to start panicking and doubt yourself. Remember that you don’t care about the negative statistics, and even if they are true, they don’t apply to you. Focus on yourself, on your tasks, and on your exam, not on what everyone else is doing or thinking. Filter results, and filter opinions. If they are not positive, they are not good for you, so just stay away from them.

Know that you can always get some help, and there are a lot of training programs made to help you with your test. According to Spoto, you can easily get your training for the CCIE EI lab, and get enrolled in a study program led by professionals who will help you increase your knowledge and your chances of passing the test on your first try.

Consider all of your options, and know that it is far better when you have the right type of friends and professionals who will do everything to help you succeed in this task. Some of the training programs may cost a lot, but they are all worth it in the long run when you don’t have to take the test over and over again.

How much time do you need to prepare?

Now let’s talk about the most important part of the whole process – the time you will need to invest into the preparation process.

The first thing you need to remember that it is all individual, and it all depends on your habits, understanding of the material, as well as the hours per day you can put into your continuous education.

The time required to fully prepare ranges between nine and 15 months, but it could take more or less depending on your personal case. In any case, you won’t be able to fully prepare for the test in less than 6 months, so the best and worst-case scenario is between half a year and two and a half years.

If you have the proper training, and if you invest all of your free time into this learning process, you should be able to tackle the whole material in less than a year. Note that these numbers are for people who’ve had no training whatsoever before, and these numbers are just in case you have no prior knowledge.

If you’ve prepared for the test before, or if your job is closely connected to the material that you will need to go through to take the test, this time may be shorter.

Note that in case you fail a lab exam, and you need to take it again, you can do that in a month and a half or 6 weeks between the two tests. So, this means that even if you fail the first time, you won’t have to wait for a too long time to be able to take it again, and at the same time, you will have a few extra weeks to make sure you cover all the material in the workbooks.

These are some of the things you need to know about the CCIE lab certification, and the most important thing you should know is that you need to believe in yourself, and fully focus on the things that you need.

Collaborate with a training program that will help you find your weaknesses and that will work with you on resolving any problems you might be experiencing. Find the weaknesses you have, and once you tackle them, you will know that you are going to pass the test on your first try.