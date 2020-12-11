Ethnicity: Haitian

High School: Norland Senior High School

Lives: Miami, Florida

Birthday: February 1, 1994

Rachel Jeantel a 19 year old high school student was bought to the media’s attention following her testimony on the witness stand at the Zimmerman trial. She was close friends with victim Trayvon Martin. The two were in the middle of a phone call when George Zimmerman shot down her friend. She was 18 years old at the time. What’s been most disturbing is not her testimony but the public assuming her testimony wasn’t credible due to her lack of understanding. Rachel like man African Americans felt betrayed by the cops. During her testimony she mentioned that in the series 48 Hours the cops usually call the last person the victim spoke too. But she was never notified or contacted by the cops so she figured the case was over. She describes her friend Trayvon as a calm and loving person. “He is Not a Thug.” She declared on an interview with Piers Morgan on CNN. She also discussed her irritable mood on the stand saying she was “grieving for 16 months” and she didn’t want to be there.