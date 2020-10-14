Randy Travis Net Worth 2020

Country music singer, songwriter and actor Randy Travis is worth an estimated $35 million. He has recorded and released 21 studio albums, one of them sold over 5 million copies worldwide. He also has acted in over 40 films and made television appearances. He is currently filming PaPa Noel a made for television Christmas film.

Despite his international success and over 30 years of stardom Travis is a country boy at heart. He grew up in North Carolina born in 1959 during a completely different era and living a far different lifestyle from what he lives today.

Unfortunately he recently suffered a stroke in Texas but it was publicized that he was released from the hospital but still in critical condition.