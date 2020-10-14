ActorMusicNet WorthSinger

Randy Travis Net Worth 2020

John S.22 hours ago
0
Source: tasteofcountry.com

Country music singer, songwriter and actor Randy Travis is worth an estimated $35 million. He has recorded and released 21 studio albums, one of them sold over 5 million copies worldwide. He also has acted in over 40 films and made television appearances. He is currently filming PaPa Noel a made for television Christmas film.

Despite his international success and over 30 years of stardom Travis is a country boy at heart. He grew up in North Carolina born in 1959 during a completely different era and living a far different lifestyle from what he lives today.

Unfortunately he recently suffered a stroke in Texas but it was publicized that he was released from the hospital but still in critical condition.

Tags
John S.22 hours ago
0
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Randy Lehrman Net Worth 2020

Randy Lehrman Net Worth 2020

22 hours ago
Photo of Rasheeda Files for Divorce from Kirk Frost

Rasheeda Files for Divorce from Kirk Frost

22 hours ago
Photo of Rasheeda Frost – Net Worth 2020

Rasheeda Frost – Net Worth 2020

22 hours ago
Photo of Philip Seymour Hoffman Net Worth

Philip Seymour Hoffman Net Worth

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button