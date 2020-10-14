Rasheeda Frost – Net Worth 2020

Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia

Birthday: May 25th, 1976

Net Worth: $2 million

Remy Ma and Papoose, Yandy and Mendeecees Harris have become the quintessential couples on reality tv but now what Love and Hip Hop Atlanta returns the tumultuous ups and downs of business partners and lovers Rasheeda Frost, aka Boss Chick,and Kirk Frost is catching our attention again. We were told VH1 wanted to go big this season and continue growing the ratings of the already popular series. And a show based on drama would require lots and lots of it. So the network signed on K Michelle again and of course in season 1 we remember she had a big on and off the camera beef with Rasheeda. And it doesn’t seem K got over their altercation, which originally surrounded the credibility of her abuse story about her former boyfriend who was married to Rasheeda Frost’s BFF Toya. We have a close source to the production crew that Kirk and Rasheeda might be earning $1 million this go around. Is the couple worth it or worth more?

During season 4 of the popular VH1 franchise it was rumored that Kirk and Rasheeda would be booted from the show, since it had seemed their story line was growing weary. But with the firing of Benzino and his now wife Althea Heart, Mona need something to help fill the network’s biggest hit. Season 3 surrounded Rasheeda and Kirk’s struggle with finances and Kirk’s artist Ashlee who seemed at times more like a side chick. With all the drama the Frost were featured on every episode. According to their 2015 contracts they were on a pay per episode salary that earned them a combined $25,000 each episode. They also got a big $50,000 for attending the long reunion taping at the end of the season. So whatever the struggly rapper was worth before the series she is for sure worth waaaaaay more. It’s estimated that the couple has a combined $5 million net worth, which comes not only from the show’s contract but paid night club appearances and hosting gigs that they both command $12,000.

Their season 4 contract sounds like a lot but with the show’s large fan following around the world it was only changed compared to what the network was bringing in from advertisers. So to keep the same formula VH1 was willing to keep their main stars happy and of course Rasheeda and Kirk Frost were due big this season. Our insider tells us Rasheeda is not on a pay per episode salary but a full season salary worth $650,000 regardless of how many episodes she’s featured on. Kirk’s contract has him earning $350K for a combined $1 million for the couple. We were going to dig deep into receipts from her boutique but what the Boss Chick is making from getting disrespected on tv by her husband is enough to give her that title.