Rice: Versatile Ingredient That Makes You Feel at Home 2023

When you live in another country, food is one of those things that remind you of home.

Food is so powerful that even the smell of some dishes can transport you back to memories of family meals. Some preparations can bring you nearer to the remembrances you hold closest to your heart.

It can be no other way since food is a celebration taking part in cultural expression and way of living in every country.

If you need to feel at home, cook those delicious dishes you enjoyed in your homeland.

Rice: an international ingredient

If you are not a cooking expert, replicating your traditional dishes may be arduous. However, not all autochthonous preparation in your country is complicated. Think of the easiest ones, the simplest are the most delicious.

For example, one of the simplest ingredients to use is rice. This humble grain originated in China, but it has traveled around the world, becoming a regular staple in plenty of regions.

Therefore, most countries have a traditional dish where rice is the main star. Risotto in Italy, Paella in Spain, red rice in Mexico, and Jollof rice in West Africa are just a few examples of the presence of rice in every country.

Surely your native land has a delicious rice dish you have tried several times. Bring the taste of home cooking an exquisite rice preparation.

Rice dishes

Rice dishes are easy to cook in no time and effortlessly. Whatever your place of origin, there is sure to be a rice dish that you can try.

In addition to being easy to cook, rice has multiple benefits that you should know about. You can cook it faster and enjoy at the same time white rice nutrition values and remember home while eating a beneficial preparation.

What else can you ask? Learn to prepare some rice dishes with an emotional feeling of home.

Salty rice preparations

The versatility of rice makes it possible to create both savory and sugary dishes.

Rice blank flavor is the ideal canvas for pairing with various ingredients.

The savory rice preparations can be a great side dish or work as a perfect main course. From plain white rice to a colorful and tasteful bowl, this grain always exceeds expectations.

Most salty rice dishes have the same base: cooked in water or broth. They differ from each other in the traditional flavors of the countries.

So, it is easy to recreate your country´s dishes just by adding ingredients that are familiar.

Indian taste includes cloves, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, mustard seed, turmeric, and chili. You can cook rice in coconut milk with those flavors, and you will have authentic Indian rice.

Traditional ingredients in Mexico are onion, bell peppers, garlic, tomato, jalapeno, and spices. Using these components with broth and cumin makes the perfect Mexican rice.

Italian-style rice, besides risotto, you can get a distinctive taste by using tomato, capers, bell pepper, and fennel with a final touch of fresh basil or parsley.

Asian rice, better known as fried rice, encloses Oriental flavor in one bite. The distinctive Asian flavor is given by seasoning rice with soy sauce, fish sauce, and oyster sauce.

African rice is packed with all the traditional spices of the region. It contains tomato, thyme, scotch bonnet pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, curry powder, salt, black pepper, and bay leaves.

Mediterranean flavors are present in the use of onion, garlic, toasted pine nuts, and turmeric. Combine all these with rice, and you will have a mouthwatering preparation.

Sugary rice preparations

If you need sugar to feel better, rice is also the solution. Rice versatility and texture allow the creation of one of the most comforting desserts: rice pudding.

Whatever your homeland, there is a rice pudding recipe that you surely have enjoyed several times.

Like all recipes, the base is always the same: rice, sugar, milk and flavorings like cinnamon, vanilla or lemon zest. The difference from one country to another is the type of milk and the serving toppings.

In India, rice pudding includes sugar, milk, cardamom, rose water, and nuts.

The Japanese version is cooked with ginger, soy milk and topped with crystallized ginger.

When you are homesick, just remember that food can make you feel closer to your family. Use rice as your comfort ingredient and start making dishes you know are delicious.