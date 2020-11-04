7 Tips for Choosing a Romantic Valentine’s Day Gift for Her in 2020

With the holiday season closing in, all of us should start thinking about the presents for our loved ones. Valentine’s Day might seem far away from this point, but, it’s always better to be prepared. Valentine’s is a special time for many couples. It’s a great opportunity for us to express our love through attention and gifts. We’re going to assume you’re always surprising your lovely girlfriends with small tokens of appreciation like chocolate, flowers and all kinds of wonderful surprises – as you should. However, that means that Valentine’s Day gift should be even more romantic and special compared to the regular ones.

Not to worry, we are here to help you out if you’re stuck wondering what else you can do to show her how much you love and appreciate her. We’re going to present you with a couple of tips on what to do to make sure you pick out the right present for Valentine’s.

1. Stay Away From Gifts That Are Actually For You

One common mistake guys make when it comes to presents is that they somehow end up thinking that they’re for both of them. Please, don’t do this. A gift should be something for her, not for you. We know that you might’ve seen this in movies, but buying her underwear is not good. It usually translates to ‘I would like to see you in this’ with the focus on ‘I would’. That’s not a way to go. Also, don’t buy her a PS5, because both you and I, well know, that you’re the one that’s going to end up playing it.

2. Don’t Buy Her Flowers

Just to be clear, you can and you absolutely should – just don’t make it the only thing. It’s perfectly fine to buy a rose or a bouquet for your loved one any day of the year, or as a part of the gift on Valentine’s day, but if you show up with only a bouquet or a single flower on Valentine’s Day you’re basically saying you forgot or you don’t care enough to actually try and find a good present. Maybe you’re both protesting Valentine’s Day, we could never know, but, if you’re reading this, chances are you aren’t and you actually need help finding a good present.

3. Listen To Her

Men get a lot of bad credit for not actually listening to their girlfriends, but, to be fair, a lot of guys don’t. Our advice to you? Don’t be that guy. You’ll be surprised how much of a walk in the park your life would be if you just listen closely to what she says to you. If you can pick up the slightest details, you’ll gift her the greatest thing – knowing that you care. But that does not mean that should be the gift you decide to give. Women drop hints all the time. Sometimes they do it intentionally, sometimes they don’t. the point is – if you listen, you’ll catch up on them and you’ll be able to become the best guy ever.

4. Think About Her Interests

What have we said just a few moments ago? A gift should be for her, not for you. So, how do you get a gift that’s just right for her? You think about her interests and what she loves to do. You should know, is your girlfriend or wife the one for grand gestures or small ones? Does she like going out and dining in fancy restaurants or she enjoys a quiet, intimate, pizza-night with just the two of you? Does she like mild perfumes or fruity ones? What did she say when she saw that necklace the other day when she was browsing Nano-Jewelry.co.il? Maybe the best Valentine’s for her is just the two of you walking by the river?

Whatever the case is – you should do it. Take her out or order a pizza. Buy her a necklace or a perfume. Go out for a walk or stay in for a movie. You know what she likes – do that.

5. The Price Tag Doesn’t Matter

Thinking that you need to break the bank and spend ridiculous amounts of money to buy a perfect gift is ludicrous. It’s not about the money. It’s about the intention and the thought about it. Who cares if you cannot afford diamond earrings? The relationship is not about who can splurge the most when February comes a-knocking, it’s about love. Your gift could be 20 bucks and still leave her speechless and if possible, more in love with you. Don’t stress yourself over the price tag. Remember, the worth of the gift is not determined by the price of the gift.

6. Talk To Her Friends And Family

If you’re a new couple, you might not have all the information you need. Naturally, you don’t want to risk getting her a bad present – that’s perfectly fine. Since you probably cannot just go and ask her what she would like for Valentine’s, you need a new strategy. Talk to the people that know her well. Ask her friends or family if you’ve met them, what they feel would be a perfect present for her. If you’re not close to her friends or you don’t trust them not to spill the beans, you can try and talk to your friends – female ones preferably. A girl’s perspective can be very helpful and insightful. Just don’t be surprised if you end up with more than a dozen ideas, it’s just the way it is.

7. Don’t Repeat Yourself

Whether this is your 2nd or 22nd Valentine’s – don’t recycle your gifts. Sure, the previous one might’ve been a huge success, but don’t become lazy and reprise it. There’s nothing that says ‘I care’ more than putting in an effort time and time again. It’s going to speak volumes about how much you love and care for her. You’ll definitely make her smile if you keep things new and exciting every time around.

That would be all from us for now. We hope these tips turn out to be helpful. The only thing left to say is – we hope you get the same treatment, otherwise… Just kidding. The beauty of gifts is that they’re a way of expressing love and admiration without expecting anything in return.