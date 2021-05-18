How to Run a Successful Restaurant Opening

When it comes to setting up a successful restaurant, one of the most important things to consider is the opening. It is the very first time people will be able enjoy your restaurant. A lot depends on the restaurant opening being a success, so you should make the event a spectacle. Here are some tips for running a successful restaurant opening.

1.Create a Website for your Restaurant

Before you even open your restaurant, it is imperative that you have a website at the ready. It is where you will do most of the marketing campaigns for your restaurant. It is where you will post promos, and events for y hi our restaurant. So you should make sure that it is as attractive and easy to use as possible.

2. Market the Event Extensively

Aside from setting up a website, it is important that you market it through various social media sites .While you could market the restaurant opening through more traditional means such as newspaper articles and television advertisements, they are particularly expensive. As a whole, it is better if you opt for social media marketing instead. By utilizing social media marketing, you won’t have to pay a small fortune just to get your restaurant mainstream coverage.

3. Choose a Significant Time and Date

If you are going to run your restaurant opening, it is important that you choose the right time and place for it. Remember that timing is key when it comes to opening a restaurant.

When you schedule your restaurant opening,it is important that you put it on a weekend, or at least on a friday. It is also a good idea that you set it at a time where everyone could

4. Invite Influencers

If you want to market your restaurant opening as efficiently as possible,it is important that you invite as many influencers as possible.

In this day and age, influencers are some of the best ways to market your product. Most people often look to online influencers for affirmation whether something is worth buying or not. As a rule it is a good idea to contact food bloggers and restaurant critics to attend your restaurant opening.

It might be a bit difficult to get influencers to come, because they are usually very busy, and their schedules might not permit it. However, if one or two could manage to come, it is very important that you treat them well.

Remember that influencers are often held in high regard by most people, so if they give your restaurant a good review then it will have a very respectable reputation in the fine dining scene.

5. Hire an Events Coordinator

When it comes to running an event, it is important that you hire an events coordinator. Remember that you will have your hands full when it comes to opening your restaurant. You will not only need to handle the kitchens, you will also need to greet the guests and make sure that everything goes to plan. You will also need to manage the logistics in the kitchen.

A restaurant owner’s job is never done, especially during the grand opening of the restaurant. Having an events coordinator on hand will allow you to focus on the most important aspects of your restaurant opening. Consequently, it will also allow you to enjoy your restaurant’s opening.

6. Set up Booths for Free Tastings

Aside from having people actually eat inside the restaurant, it is also a good idea to set up booths for free tastings. This is a great way to show potential diners what your food tastes like, and entice them to dine at your restaurant.

When you set up booths, it is very important that the booths are well-decorated and uniform, so it is best that you purchase or rent customizable booths. Companies such as Aplus specialize in creating very high quality booths and displays. This goes to show that their products are internationally recognized and are of the best quality possible.

If you want to create a wonderful ambiance for your restaurant openings, you should try the Aplus Las Vegas trade show displays. They are some of the company’s best displays, and you could showcase all your wares in the best way possible.

If you are going to hold your food tastings outside of the restaurant, it is very important that you store them well. If it is possible, you should install splash guards on your booths so that no one could accidentally spit or sneeze on the free samples. It is also a good idea that your servers wear gloves and use tongs when they serve the food. Remember that one case of diarrhea could wreck your restaurant’s first foray in the public eye, so you should be very careful with the free samples.

7. Follow COVID-19 Protocols

If you are going to open a restaurant during the pandemic, you should be as careful as possible. Remember that COVID-19 is spread through infected fluids such as phlegm or spit, so it is important that you follow COVID-19 protocols. This means that you have your visitors wear face masks and shields inside the hospital. Guests should also practice social distancing, and the tables should be spaced at least feet apart as well.

Aside from that, you should make sure that the tables are spaced apart to ensure less contact and chances of contamination.The tables should also be equipped with a splash guard, and a hand sanitizer to ensure that your customers wash their hands before they start eating. All these tips might seem like a lot of work, however, if you want your restaurant to stay open, you should follow protocols as much as possible. Remember that any deviation from the COVID-19 protocols could have your business permit suspended, so you should be as vigilant as possible.

Conclusion

If you want your restaurant opening to be a big success, it is important that you have a set plan. Remember that the restaurant opening is the very first time people will eat at your restaurant, so a lot depends on it going well. With these tips, your restaurant openings chances of success will increase.