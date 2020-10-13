Shamicka Lawrence Net Worth | Biography | 2020

Birthdate: 1976

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Marriage: 2010 – 2012

Children: Iyanna 11, Amara 9

Spouse: Martin Lawrence

Shamicka Lawrence the ex wife of comedian Martin Lawrence makes her television debut on the VH1 hit series Hollywood Exes along with Andrea Kelly. She was with Martin for over 15 years and the couple had two daughters. Although their divorce is still brand new the two keep in touch and mantain a tight relationship for their daughters. Martin also cares deeply for her and still stands by her side as she battles Lupus. It’s a serious disease that she was diagnosed with over 10 years ago. It’s an inflammatory disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. But with her battle she stays strong for her children.

Iyanna, Amara, Shamicka and Martin kids

Shamicka was born in South Central Los Angeles. She met Martin in 1998 while she was beginning her musical career. She was signed to an independent label and put her career on hold after finding out she was pregnant. She and Martin filed for divorce in 2012 she was 36 years old and Martin was 47. Although they were together for 15 years they were only married for 2 years before they filed for divorce. Shamicka is still entitled to alimony and child support payments from Martin. She has full custody of their daughters and she earns $40,000 a month in child support payments and $20,000 for alimony. Martin was ordered by the courts to pay such a large amount because he still receives royalties from his 90’s hit series Martin and when the series was released to DVD copies of season 3 and 4 were sold out within 4 weeks. The show was cancelled in 1997 but he earned $10 million in 2011 from syndication, image rights and DVD sells.

Hollywood Exes