Stephen Amell – Net Worth 2020

Stephen Amell is the shirtless and hot star of the CW hit series Arrow. The action adventure series is based off the DC comics character Green Arrow. The show is currently in it’s second season and Stephen Amell’s pecs might be the reason it was renewed. He is reportedly paid $500,000 for season 2 which has been picked up for 23 episodes. His acting has gotten him 3 Teen Choice Awards and a New/Now/Next Award “Because You’re Hot”.

His diet consists of no more than 150 carbs per day and 4 days of strength training and 3 days of cardio in preparation for his role on Arrow.

The 32 year old was born in Canada. He began pursuing an acting career in his teens which landed him on several small parts on tv shows like Degrassi. With little notoriety in America he won several awards for his roles on Canadian television series ReGenesis and Rent-a-Goalie. Amell is straight. The heartthrob is married to Cassandra Jean. The couple married in 2012 but his career began with several gay roles. Stephen starred in the first season of the show Dante’s Cove. The show is a gay supernatural soap opera with nudity and mild sexual content. He also appeared in several episodes of Queer As Folk.

Stephen’s breakout role came when he was cast in Vampire Diaries as werewolf Brady for season 2. His American notoriety was growing with roles on HBO’s Hung and Fox’s New Girl with Zooey Deschanel.

Amell is expected to step on the stage at the 2013 Primetime Emmy awards as a presenter. This will be his first year attending the event.