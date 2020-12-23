3 Ways You Can Avoid Swimming Pool Damage and Repairs – 2020 Guide

Having a swimming pool in your home will help you get back in shape, relax, have fun, and it will also improve your social life. When we build this unit in your backyard, we rarely think about the cleaning and maintenance process, and we somehow hope that taking care of the unit once per year will be enough to keep it in mint condition.

However, if you want the pool in your home to look perfect and if you don’t want to risk your health, you need to do more than just check the chlorine levels once in a while. If there is damage to your unit, you risk spending thousands of dollars on repairs, and you may even end up having to rebuild it altogether. Because of this, you need to think about the ways you can avoid the damage and the repairs. In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can protect your pool, and what you can do to make sure that it always stays in the best condition possible.

1. Clean the unit regularly

The best way to make sure you don’t experience any issues with your swimming pool is to clean and maintain it regularly. Not every pool owner knows that the process is going to make a huge difference.

For example, when you make sure that both the floors and the walls are scrubbed correctly, you will expand the unit’s lifetime, and if there are any issues, you will tackle them before they do permanent damage.

One of the things that are bound to happen is algae. Algae can appear no matter how much you clean the unit, and sometimes they cannot be avoided. However, taking care of them is a must if you don’t want to damage both the unit and the equipment in it.

If you just decide to ignore this problem, chances are, in time the algae will get stuck in the filter of the unit, as well as the rest of the equipment and it will stop the water from getting filtered. Slowly things are going to get damaged and stop functioning properly.

With this, you don’t only risk the unit getting damaged beyond repair, but you also risk your and your family’s health and safety. Getting rid of most of the issues is easy and inexpensive, so it is better to prevent it before it happens or act as soon as you notice the problem than to wait until it is too late.

2. Clean the water

If you don’t want your unit to get damaged in time, you need to check the water and make sure the chemical levels are correct. Note that water that is too acidic or not acidic enough, it will cause issues in the long run. You need to check the pH levels constantly, and if you want to save yourself time on that, you can just easily use a device that will give you information on the levels and if you need to pay attention to something.

Nowadays, there are a lot of different smart devices that you can easily install, and you can even get notified on your phone about the overall condition of your pool. Even though the initial investment may be a bit higher, at least you will avoid any problems, and you won’t have to question yourself if you checked everything on time, or if you need to purchase new products.

Note that sometimes these issues are bound to appear with time, and in case you realize that you’ve forgotten to check the acidity, chlorine levels, and cyanuric acid, then you need to inspect your unit for damages.

In case you notice any issues, you should act as soon as possible. According to www.poolpeople.com.au, a professional service will be able to help you with damage accessing, renovations, and restorations. Contact a service that will give you the needed advice, and that will help you learn how to prevent issues in the long run.

3. Check the filters

It is said that the filters are the kidneys of the pool and that if they don’t work, the unit will get damaged soon. The filters may stop working for a number of reasons, and sometimes, it is nothing that you can do to prevent them.

Depending on when you got them installed, the algae in your unit, and the quality of the filters themselves, they can work perfectly for decades, or they can get damaged in less than a few months after installation.

Because of this, you need to make sure you invest in filters that are of high quality, and that you check and inspect them regularly. Make sure they are clean, don’t ever forget to check for algae or other things that may get stuck in them, and if it seems like the water is not filtered properly, chances are, you are right.

In most cases, you will be able to get them fixed just by thoroughly cleaning them, but sometimes you will need to replace them. However, the cost of replacing these devices is a lot smaller than having to restore your pool, so don’t try to cut costs on things that are pretty inexpensive.

Don’t try to cut costs on the products you are using, and never use things that are going to cause damage to the interior and the exterior. Never use items that are not made for cleaning a swimming pool, and know that you cannot just use the same sanitizers you use in the bathroom. Take your time, learn how to do the cleaning, draining, and vacuuming correctly. Always use the right equipment, and never use a brush that is going to be too harsh on the material. If you notice discoloration of the tiles, you should check the cause of it, and if you are not sure if there is a bigger problem, or if you don’t know how to fix it, always consult with a professional service.

The pools will bring you a lot of joy and happiness, but if you want to keep using them, without wasting thousands of dollars every year, you need to make sure they are in perfect condition.